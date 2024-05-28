Government of Canada launches a call for proposals and invests in projects that increase accessibility in communities across Canada

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - More inclusive and accessible spaces, services and workplaces are critical to helping Canadians, including persons with disabilities, to fully participate and meaningfully contribute to society and the economy. The Government of Canada is strongly committed to support organizations that increase accessibility and inclusion in their communities and contributing to creating a barrier-free access for everyone.

Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week 2024, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, launched a new call for proposals (CFP) under the small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).

Under this new CFP, $14.7 million has been allocated to fund approximately 150 small scale construction projects across the country. Each project could receive up to $125,000, and priority will be given to accessibility projects led by Indigenous organizations and projects led by organizations that deliver services to support persons with disabilities living in poverty, such as shelters, food banks and clothing charities.

Minister Khera also announced over $18.7 million in funding for 264 projects submitted under the EAF small 2022 CFP process that are driving positive change in communities across the country. This funding is in addition to the $70.8 million announced in May 2023, for 902 accessibility projects that are helping to increase the social and labour market participation of persons with disabilities, which brings the Government's total investment under the 2022 CFP to more than $89 million.

The EAF program supports the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP), which is focused on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, helping persons with disabilities into good quality jobs, facilitating easier access to federal programs and services, and building accessible and inclusive communities while fostering a culture of inclusion.

Organizations have until 3:00 p.m. EDT on July 23, 2024 to submit a proposal online at Enabling Accessibility Fund - Small Projects.

"There is no better time than National AccessAbility Week to acknowledge the impact organizations across the country are having in building truly accessible communities and workplaces. Through the Enabling Accessibility Fund, our government is proud to support those community champions who, project by project, are creating a Canada for everyone, where barrier-free access and disability inclusion are the norm."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

The 2022 Canada Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 8 million persons—report as having at least one disability.

The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports infrastructure projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The small projects component of the EAF provides funding for small scale construction projects that help persons with disabilities to gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities. Over 7,600 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007.

that improve the accessibility, safety and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. The small projects component of the EAF provides funding for small scale construction projects that help persons with disabilities to gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities. Over 7,600 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007. Online information sessions will be offered to support organizations through the application process for the new EAF Small CFP. English and French sessions will be held in June and July. Details on session dates, times and registration information can be found on-line at Enabling Accessibility Fund - Small Projects.

Budget 2024 proposes key measures to support persons with disabilities including investments to: launch a new Canada Disability Benefit; expand the disability supports deduction; ensure access to essential drugs and medical devices; create a new Youth Mental Health Fund; and improve recruitment and assessment processes for persons with disabilities through the Federal Internship Program for Canadians with Disabilities.

National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) 2024, runs from May 26 to June 1, 2024 , and is a nationwide week of recognition that celebrates the many social, economic, and cultural achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for NAAW 2024 is: "Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All".

Backgrounder – Additional projects funded under the 2022 EAF small component call for proposals

Enabling Accessibility Fund - Small Projects

Government of Canada invests in over 900 projects to increase accessibility and inclusion in Canadian communities

