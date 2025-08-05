Applications will be accepted until October 23

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) have partnered to launch a new school food-focused research funding opportunity, under the 2025-26 Partnering for Impact – Catalyst Grant.

As the Government of Canada continues to implement the National School Food Program, this funding opportunity will make sure that strong research and real community needs will be the foundation for school food programs. These research partnerships will fill key gaps in data and knowledge related to school food programming in Canada. The goal is to build a strong, evidence-based program that helps improve health, learning, and access to nutritious food at school - ensuring every generation has the support they need to reach their full potential.

ESDC will invest up to $1 million to support research teams in co-producing research on the impacts of school food programs in Canada. Additionally, CIHR will invest up to $300,000 to support research teams in co-producing research on the impacts of school food programs in Northern communities. For both funding sources, up to $150,000 is available per grant, for up to one year.

Through these ESDC-funded grants, research teams will:

determine the most pressing school food data and research gaps

study how school food programs affect the health and well-being of children – especially for those facing barriers

explore how school food programs are delivered and governed in different jurisdictions and contexts, including in accordance with the National School Food Policy

Grant applications will be accepted until Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 12:00 pm EDT. The successful applicants will be announced by Spring 2026.

For detailed information about eligibility and how to apply for both school food-related funding pools, please consult CIHR's funding opportunity page on ResearchNet.

Quotes

"To deliver real impact, a National School Food Program must be guided by data, community input, and proven outcomes. This research will inform decisions that will support the health and success of all children and youth in Canada."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State for Children and Youth

"Investing in the health of Canadians is part of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research raison d'être. Our partnership with Employment and Social Development Canada allows us to fund more grants in an area of need, and spark partnerships and collaborations in support of research studying the impacts of the National School Food Program. CIHR looks forward to receiving and reviewing the applications. "

– Dr. Paul Hébert, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1 billion over five years to implement a National School Food Program with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners. This investment is enhancing and expanding school food programs across Canada and providing real support to children and families. As of March 10, 2025 , all provinces and territories had signed bilateral agreements with Canada under the Program.



is investing over five years to implement a National School Food Program with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners. This investment is enhancing and expanding school food programs across and providing real support to children and families. As of , all provinces and territories had signed bilateral agreements with under the Program. The National School Food Program is administered by three federal departments – Employment Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.





CIHR is part of the Health Portfolio, which supports the Minister of Health in maintaining and improving the health of Canadians. Composed of 13 institutes, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada.





This funding opportunity is led by CIHR's Knowledge Mobilization Strategies Unit, in partnership with ESDC, Canada's Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research, the Centre for Research on Pandemic Preparedness and Health Emergencies, the Institute of Health Services and Policy Research, the Institute of Neurosciences, Mental Health and Addiction, and the Institute of Population and Public Health.

Associated links



