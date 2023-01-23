MOUNT HOPE, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - A strong supply chain is a priority for the Government of Canada to make life more affordable for Canadians. The government is therefore committed to ensuring that our supply chains are efficient and reliable to support Canada's economic growth, create good jobs, while ensuring they are resilient and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, announced an investment of up to nearly $23.5 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for an expansion and sustainability project at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

This project, which will cost close to $47 million, will allow the Hamilton International Airport to:

handle increased cargo operations by improving and expanding airfield capacity;

increase de-icing capacity; and

build a new independent road to reduce congestion.

This investment will have significant economic and employment benefits for the region, such as reducing supply chain congestion, facilitating the movement of goods and creating good jobs for Canadians in the region.

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chain, promote economic growth and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is an important trade hub for key economic sectors such as transportation, warehousing, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing and more. This significant funding will help the airport manage the growth of cargo operations in this strategic trade corridor, while providing opportunities for access to global markets and creating new permanent jobs."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is home to one of Canada's largest cargo freighter distribution networks and is crucial to the supply chains and economic opportunities in Hamilton and the surrounding communities. Today's investment highlights our commitment to build reliable and efficient supply chains while creating jobs and positioning our economy for success."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is the fastest growing cargo airport in Canada and a key economic driver of our city. By investing in our local airport, the federal government will help create 1,830 new, permanent jobs in Hamilton and will improve operations at what I feel is already the most efficient airport in the country. With Hamilton's booming population and business growth, this investment will certainly benefit our city and the region."

Lisa Hepfner

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Investments like this highlight our government's commitment to growing Hamilton's economy, creating well paid jobs and investing in infrastructure that will be utilized for decades to come. Led by champions like Cathie Puckering, this project highlights the bright future of the airport and our city."

Chad Collins

Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

"Today's announcement from the federal government is an important step towards strengthening the efficiency and resiliency of the national supply chain by adding capacity and alleviating constraints at the largest domestic overnight express cargo airport in Canada. These investments at the Hamilton International Airport will improve the fluidity, reliability, and safety of critical transportation infrastructure, while enabling economic growth, creating jobs and ensuring essential goods are accessible to all Canadians"

Cathie Puckering

Vice President and Head – Canadian Network, Vantage Airport Group

"Hamilton International Airport, Canada's third largest cargo airport by payload, serves as a global gateway in a strategic transportation and trade corridor, and is an economic engine generating significant jobs, industry activity, and GDP. This support from the National Trade Corridors Fund will enable Hamilton International Airport to advance investment to expand and strengthen its airfield and critical assets, create new full-time jobs, generate additional economic activity, and ensure that existing infrastructure under pressure today will be ready to support current and emerging growth well into the future."

Cole Horncastle

Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

Related Product

National Trade Corridors Fund Backgrounder

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]