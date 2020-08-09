Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions invests over $4 million to help support jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today is the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, a time to recognize the key contributions of those who have called this land home since time immemorial. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than that with Indigenous peoples, a Nation-to-Nation partnership. This commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, committing to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services.

As we walk the road of reconciliation together, the federal government remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities.

Federal government support for 18 projects in Quebec Indigenous communities

The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced contributions totalling $4,201,471 to support Indigenous businesses and communities, specifically 18 projects spread across different Quebec regions.

This financial assistance, granted by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will boost 18 projects led by Indigenous communities, business and organizations in the province. It will create good jobs in Indigenous communities by helping, for example, the Algonquins of Barriere Lake as they develop a strategic plan; the Société de développement économique Ilnu as it develops the Mashteuiatsh community's assets; the Bande indienne des Micmacs de Listuguj as it builds a development strategy; and the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake as it develops commercial activities in the Mohawk community.

The support being announced will also bolster several tourism sector projects by enabling, for example, the Nunavik Tourism Association to conduct marketing and development activities; the Wiinipaakw Tours, Solidarity Cooperative to create tourism infrastructure and to ensure the development and promotion of regional assets such as Uapishka Station and the Domaine du lac des Cèdres. Through the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, the funding will also provide assistance for several Indigenous businesses across the province being greatly impacted by COVID-19.

The investments announced will also boost local projects such as the construction of a new business centre and industrial motel for the Corporation Nikanik de Wemotaci; a new building for the Nation Micmac de Gespeg; and new trail infrastructure for the Conseil des Abénakis d'Odanak.

Quotes

"True reconciliation means giving Indigenous communities and businesses the chance to succeed. This investment from CED will do just that—helping Indigenous businesspeople seize opportunities, helping Indigenous organizations deliver important local projects and helping Indigenous communities embark on the path to self-sufficiency and prosperity. I am excited to see the difference this investment will make for Indigenous communities in Quebec."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"To help Quebec's economy recover, our government is making strategic investments to enable communities and businesses to take advantage of economic development and opportunities for growth. Small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses illustrate the ingenuity and dynamism that are at the heart of economic development in their communities across Quebec and across the country."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

Quick facts

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed each year on August 9 , aims to promote and protect the rights of the world's Indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that Indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

, aims to promote and protect the rights of the world's Indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that Indigenous peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy that falls under it, as well as CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, and the Canadian Experiences Fund and the Initiative for Infrastructure Development, both components of this program.

