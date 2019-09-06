Government of Canada invests in pilot training at the First Nations Technical Institute

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, announced a Government of Canada investment of up to $4.9 million over three years for the First Nations Technical Institute (FNTI). The FNTI is an Indigenous-owned post-secondary institute offering unique educational opportunities for Indigenous peoples.The First Peoples' Aviation Technology program at FNTI is the only Indigenous aviation post-secondary program of its kind in Canada.

With this investment, the FNTI will strengthen its aviation training program. It will double the number of Indigenous students training to become commercial pilots, enabling more Indigenous peoples to take advantage of growing economic opportunities in the aviation sector. The Government of Canada investment will support Indigenous students through the purchase of five new training aircraft; hiring additional aircraft maintenance engineers, flight instructors, dispatch staff, academic faculty and student support facilitators; and acquiring innovative safety maintenance software.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support the First Nations Technical Institute in increasing its capacity while helping to break down some of the barriers currently facing Indigenous peoples in pursuing careers in aviation. This is an excellent time to help enable more candidates to enter this high demand field."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"FedDev Ontario's support for the expansion of this vital training program is so important. With new and more specialized capabilities, FNTI will be able to offer more Indigenous pilots the chance to join a dynamic and growing sector of the Canadian economy. This will not only bring benefits to communities right across the country, it will also help create good quality jobs for many years to come."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Today's investment in the First Peoples' Aviation Technology program is a game changer, and I share the excitement our friends and neighbours at FNTI as this program continues to grow. Programs like this are critical for the sustainability of Indigenous communities, particularly rural and northern ones, across Canada. The pilots and aviation experts trained by FNTI will have an incredible impact in helping deliver supplies to families, provide emergency support in times of need, and keep the communities reliant on aviation open and accessible when other forms of travel are unfeasible. With FNTI recently experiencing unprecedented student enrolment, particularly among women in the Aviation Technology Program, they are continuing to set themselves apart as leaders across Canada, and I am so proud that they are a fixture of our area."

Mike Bossio

Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington

"Through this support FNTI will be able to create more educational opportunities for Indigenous learners, reduce our waiting list, and ensure pathways for Indigenous graduates into the aviation industry. More students and more graduates will assist with creating sustainability in remote communities across Canada and help increase role models for the next generation of Indigenous pilots in the aviation industry."

Suzanne Brant

President, First Nations Technical Institute

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory ‎

"We greatly appreciate the financial support of the Government of Canada for this project. The Government of Canada's investment in the First Nations Technical Institute shows that our communities succeed when we work together. Our partnership with Ministers Bains and Garneau is a strong one, and this initiative with FNTI will help increase labour force participation of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte community on and off the Territory, and help Indigenous students across Canada, find good, well-paying jobs."

Chief R. Donald Maracle

Tyendinaga Mohawk Council

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is working with industry partners and stakeholders to explore how skill development programs can be enhanced for the transportation sector, particularly in aviation, and to develop strategies to increase participation of underrepresented groups including Indigenous peoples and women.

is working with industry partners and stakeholders to explore how skill development programs can be enhanced for the transportation sector, particularly in aviation, and to develop strategies to increase participation of underrepresented groups including Indigenous peoples and women. The project also aligns with the Government of Canada's Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada, by helping the FNTI improve programming that will benefit rural communities while increasing access to jobs, training and educational opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

