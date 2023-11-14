The two Lanaudière businesses receive a total of $4M in financial assistance from CED.

BERTHIERVILLE, QC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $4M in repayable contributions for Les Industries Harnois and Industries Mailhot. This CED support will enable the businesses to continue to grow, among other things by improving their productivity.

Recognized internationally as an innovative leader, Les Industries Harnois has been active in the metal processing sector since 1965. The manufacturer specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing MegaDomeTM metal greenhouse and building structures for the agricultural, industrial, and municipal sectors. To take full advantage of market opportunities in Canada and the U.S., the business must relocate some of its manufacturing activities to a new plant, a project that represents a total investment of more than $6.7M. The $1.5M contribution from CED focuses on the acquisition and installation of digital production equipment, including a laser tube cutter, a robotic welding line, a digital crimper, and other related equipment. This contribution will also support the launch of the new Vermax line of glass greenhouses.

Specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of cutting-edge nitrided hydraulic cylinders, Industries Mailhot is an innovative manufacturing business seeking to accelerate its growth. The aim of its Industry 4.0 automation project is to increase production capacity at its Canadian plant, achieve cost savings, and enhance productivity to remain competitive and benefit from better production technologies. To achieve this, an initiative is under way to modernize its manufacturing systems according to advanced standards by acquiring an automated cell with a grinder (machining and sanding combined) and a state-of-the-art laser welding robot. This project represents a substantial investment of $20M, to which CED is contributing $2.5M in financial support. With its implementation, the business's productivity and production capacity are expected to increase by nearly 70% in its plant in Canada, and its manufacturing costs are expected to drop.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic vitality relies, among other things, on a manufacturing sector with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is proof once again of our government's commitment to manufacturing businesses. By supporting Les Industries Harnois and Industries Mailhot in their activities and by stimulating their productivity, we are ensuring Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic growth."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"SMEs are at the core of economic development in Quebec and its regions. They enable the creation of positive economic spin-offs for the local population, while also vitalizing communities. That is why I am delighted with the announcement of CED's support for the projects by Les Industries Harnois and Industries Mailhot. By helping these manufacturing businesses develop and increase their capacity, we are contributing to regional growth and boosting Quebec's economic recovery."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

