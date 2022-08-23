Gatineau business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QB , Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Inteloom inc. This CED support will enable the business to implement a marketing strategy in Canada.

Specializing in software design, Inteloom has developed a management software program called GOOMTool that enables organizations to centralize and structure their technological needs, whether around project management, human resources, or inventory. CED's contribution will allow the business to hire new sales and marketing resources; participate in various promotional activities, including events; and proceed with the redesign of its website and trademark. Fourteen jobs will be created in the region through this project.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"CED is enthusiastic in supporting the entrepreneurial spirit when our entrepreneurs' ingenuity and know-how lead to the development and marketing of new technologies. Innovation is a core priority for CED, and we are proud to assist businesses and organizations as they grow. By leveraging such innovative projects, we are investing in the well-being of future generations."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"SMEs and Quebec's entrepreneurial spirit are central to our communities as they develop and are part of the Government of Canada's economic recovery plan. We are helping SMEs pursue growth and remain competitive, and our support for Inteloom's innovative project is a concrete example of this. By enabling our entrepreneurs to equip themselves with what they need, together we are building a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy. All my congratulations to Inteloom's team on its contribution to the region's economic vitality!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Personally and on behalf of my entire team, I would like to thank CED and all our partners on this project for the contribution to Inteloom. It is helping us implement and market our tool which, once known, will be the most innovative tool there is."

Jean-Sébastien Vachon, Founding President, Inteloom

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

