Squizz Distributions, Microbrasserie Le Prospecteur, 9401‑0246 Québec inc. – Alpha Tango Spirits and Monsieur S'éclate to benefit from over $2 million from CED.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting growth and innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her tour of Squizz Distributions today to announce repayable financial contributions totalling $2,060,500 for four agri‑food production SMEs in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

This CED support will essentially enable them to boost their production by acquiring automated equipment. Additional information about the four projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on an agri-food sector with organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as invaluable assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

"Our government's mission is to accompany the country's businesses into the economy of tomorrow and help them seize emerging business opportunities. That is why we support key sectors, such as agri-food, in various regions of Quebec. Innovative projects like the four announced today by Squizz Distributions, Microbrasserie Le Prospecteur, Alpha Tango Spirits and Monsieur S'éclate will help ensure a green, inclusive recovery in addition to creating good value-added jobs in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

