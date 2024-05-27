Montréal-based organization obtains $2,350,000 in funding from CED.

MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The social economy plays a key role in Quebec's economic development and is a major economic driver in the regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $2,350,000 non‑repayable contribution for the Chantier de l'économie sociale. This CED funding will allow the organization to assist social economy enterprises, from a sustainable development perspective, while also promoting the inclusion of under‑represented groups in this sector.

The Chantier de l'économie sociale (the Chantier) is a non‑profit organization founded in 1997 that aims to promote and develop collective entrepreneurship in Quebec. Its members include 19 regional social economy (SE) hubs, 3 Indigenous SE clusters, 17 SE business groups, and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission (an Indigenous organization).

CED's funding will allow the Chantier to support collective enterprises by providing specialized, formative and innovative technical assistance and coaching services to meet regional needs and contribute to Quebec's economic development.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. By supporting the Chantier, it is contributing to the development of a more sustainable, inclusive and locally-based economy that meets the needs of communities.

"Economic vitality and growth is dependent on strong, resilient and innovative businesses and organizations that have a positive impact within their communities. The Chantier de l'économie sociale, which supports businesses in the ecosystem to help them innovate and grow from a sustainable development perspective, is a case in point. I am therefore delighted with the CED funding announced today. By fostering collective entrepreneurship, we are all working together to build a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"This announcement recognizes the capacity of the entire Quebec social economy movement to build an economy that is greener and more inclusive and democratic. The CED funding will, in complementarity with existing resources on the ground, lead to the creation and scale-up of innovative businesses that will help develop collective solutions to shared challenges."

Béatrice Alain, Director General, Chantier de l'économie sociale

Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The QEDP aims to help communities pursue promising economic diversification and development opportunities going forward.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, the organizations that support them, and all regions of Quebec , prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, the organizations that support them, and all regions of , prepare for the economy of tomorrow. Quebec's social economy counts approximately 11,200 businesses that employ some 220,000 people and generate an estimated $48B in revenue.

social economy counts approximately 11,200 businesses that employ some 220,000 people and generate an estimated in revenue. Over 64% of social economy enterprises are located in regions outside Montréal and Québec.

