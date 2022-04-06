Government of Canada invests in Canada's food self-sufficiency by supporting Cintech agroalimentaire

Saint-Hyacinthe-based multiservice centre receives a total of $3,840,000 in financial support from CED.

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, April 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Supporting innovative agri-food organizations contributes to Quebec's regional economic development. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced non-repayable contributions totalling $3,840,000 for Cintech agroalimentaire.

Minister St-Onge recently visited this Saint-Hyacinthe-based multiservice centre along with the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. This CED financial assistance will enable the organization to enhance the performance of Quebec businesses in the agri-food processing sector and ensure they are sustainable.

An important player in its industry, Cintech agroalimentaire manages a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) affiliated with the Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe. This CCTT, which focuses on raising awareness among sector businesses of the benefits of waste recovery, received an initial $800,000 from CED. This contribution will enable it to acquire and install equipment to develop methods to recover the by-products generated by sector businesses.

With an additional $3,040,000 in support, the CCTT will also be able to acquire and install equipment to facilitate the development of new food sources high in plant protein and improve their sensory properties with a view to promoting food self-sufficiency.

Through its innovative projects, Cintech agroalimentaire has been supporting the development of agri-food processing businesses since 1986 and aims to enhance innovation and competitiveness across the sector in Quebec.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The climate crisis represents one of the greatest challenges of our time, and our government has taken concrete steps to help businesses leveraging innovation, new technologies, and the green shift. By supporting Cintech agroalimentaire, that is exactly what we are doing today. Our assistance for these two projects by this CCTT will help make food processing businesses more competitive and foster a green, sustainable recovery for Canada. Investing in the development of a circular economy is helping to reduce our ecological footprint and attests to our desire to build healthier communities."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Plant protein is an innovative and rapidly expanding industry. Initiatives such as this one by Cintech are helping to keep Canada at the forefront of agri-food processing research and development and to limit the industry's environmental impact. Reducing food waste is also at the heart of our strategy for ensuring food security for a growing global population."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Cintech agroalimentaire is delighted to be able to count on this financial support from CED in the amount of $3,840,000, on top of the $960,000 we have invested in this project. This investment will enable us to acquire state-of-the-art technology, positioning us at the cutting edge in sectors such as plant protein. Everything will be done with a constant focus on recovering by-products in order to generate maximum spin‑offs with minimal losses. Processing businesses, producers and other research centres will all be able to benefit from these significant acquisitions to innovate, make a name for themselves, and thereby foster Canada's food self-sufficiency. Particular attention will be paid to including future users, both vegetarians and flexitarians, as well as consumers curious about alternative products."

Jean Lacroix, President and Director General, Cintech agroalimentaire

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]