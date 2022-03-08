Nearly $40M for innovative green projects in Quebec: Woman-owned start-up in Rivière-du-Loup receives $54,720 from CED.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovative SMEs led by women who are committed to reducing our ecological footprint fosters inclusive economic development in Quebec's regions. The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took advantage of International Women's Day today to announce a repayable contribution of $54,720 for Malterre (9423-9704 Québec inc.). This CED support will enable the business to acquire equipment that is better suited to the semi-industrial manufacturing of its spent grain crackers.

As such, to improve its production capacity and productivity, the family-run SME will purchase an automated rolling mill, ovens, and an automated divider. It will also be able to make leasehold improvements to its new facilities.

Malterre specializes in manufacturing traditional crackers from spent microbrewery grain. The business recovers waste malt grain from beer manufacturing, transforming it into an eco-friendly product that is high in fibre and vegetable protein. Its project will lead to the creation of two jobs and to the development of skills and a distinctive know-how in the region.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"The ingenuity and know-how of our women entrepreneurs gradually leads to the development and marketing of greener products—I witnessed this recently when I met Malterre's founders. On this International Women's Day, I am delighted to highlight the contribution being made by an SME led by three women entrepreneurs who are committed to the environment and health. Our contribution will enable them to develop their innovative nutrition-focused project fostering a circular economy. There is no doubt the success and spin-offs from this business will have an impact on the Bas‑Saint‑Laurent region's food self-sufficiency. All my congratulations to the Malterre team!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Making use of spent microbrewery grain is a healthy, ecological choice. It is important for us to have a business that aligns with our values. Using this co-product enables us to offer crackers that are much higher in fibre and protein than those currently on the market. In addition to fostering short channels, working with local artisans and their products makes for delicious crackers!"

Annick Bachand, Co-owner, Malterre

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs account for 99.7% of Quebec's businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place since the start of February confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

in investments in over 20 innovative projects by businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

