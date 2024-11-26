Government of Canada concludes third successful watercraft inspection for aquatic invasive species in Manitoba

EMERSON, MB, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Aquatic invasive species (AIS) can cause significant ecological and economic impacts on freshwater ecosystems in Canada. That's why, for the third year in a row, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), inspected and decontaminated watercraft to ensure they were free of Zebra Mussels and other AIS, helping to protect Canada's ecosystems, biodiversity, and economy.

This spring through fall, DFO staff and fisheries officers, along with CBSA officers, conducted 804 watercraft inspections at the Emerson-Pembina international border crossing in southern Manitoba. Watercraft were inspected to ensure they were cleaned, drained and dried (CDD). These steps are critical to preventing the spread of AIS between different bodies of water.

The results of this year's inspections highlight the value of raising awareness and preventing AIS from spreading:

274 watercraft (34%) had not been cleaned, drained, or dried (CDD) and failed the inspection.

96 decontaminations (12%) were performed.

11 mussel-fouled watercraft (1.3%) were denied entry into Canada .

. 2 watercraft (0.2%) were denied entry due to being overly fouled by organisms other than mussels.

These findings underscore the importance of informing all watercraft users about how critical the clean, drain, dry process is to prevent the spread of AIS. Results from previous years show similar trends, emphasizing the need for continuous monitoring.

Year Inspections CDD failures Decontaminations Mussel-fouled

watercraft Denial of entry due to

other organisms 2022 636 200 (31 %) 129 (20 %) 3 (0.05 %) 2 (0.3 %) 2023 797 374 (47 %) 140 (18 %) 7 (0.08 %) 0 (0 %) 2024 853 274 (34 %) 96 (12 %) 11 (1.3 %) 2 (0.2 %)

Looking ahead to 2025, DFO plans to continue the Emerson-Pembina watercraft inspections in collaboration with CBSA. This ongoing effort aims to ensure that watercraft are free of AIS, protecting Canada's waters for future generations.

Quotes

"Aquatic invasive species pose a significant threat to Canada's ecosystems and economy. By working alongside partners like the Canada Border Services Agency to conduct thorough inspections, we are taking proactive steps to safeguard our waters and biodiversity. I would like to thank all those involved for their dedication to this vital initiative."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Manitoba is home to some of Canada's most iconic freshwater resources. Thank you to the dedicated CBSA and DFO employees at the Emerson-Pembina international border crossing for working to ensure these majestic lakes and rivers remain healthy for future generations."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution. They can have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society and human health.

AIS can pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada .

waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in . Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations , it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta and British Columbia . It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into Canada , except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec .

, it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in , , and . It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into , except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in and transboundary waters of . The CBSA works with DFO to safeguard the environment and economy. They enforce the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations by conducting inspections of all food, plant, animal and related products for both travellers and commercial importers.

by conducting inspections of all food, plant, animal and related products for both travellers and commercial importers. Should CBSA officers identify or suspect they have identified an aquatic invasive species, travellers may be denied entry to Canada or referred to DFO. Travellers may be held responsible for any costs related to the disposal, quarantine, treatment, or removal of these invasive species from Canada .

