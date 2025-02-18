Landowner ordered to undertake $1M fish habitat remediation

PERTH, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A Pakenham, Ontario landowner has been ordered to carry out extensive remediation work, estimated to cost $1,000,000, after destroying fish habitat on a tributary of the Indian River. The Ontario Court of Justice issued the order following a Fisheries Act investigation by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Between August 2018 and October 2019, the individual constructed a berm to create a large pond, blocking fish passage to 1.8 kilometres of upstream habitat and harming the native Brook Trout population. This violated sections 35(1) and 38(4.1)(a) of the Fisheries Act.

DFO reminds the public that when working near water, they should review the projects near water website. For more information on working near water, or to report a possible violation, residents of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta should contact DFO's regional Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Program at 1-855-852-8320, or [email protected].

Quick Facts

The design and implementation of the court ordered remediation plan will cost an estimated $1,000,000 .

. The remediation work will be monitored by DFO.

The Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Program ensures compliance with relevant provisions under the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act .

and the . The Program works with proponents to avoid and mitigate negative impacts to fish and fish habitat from proposed development activities to ensure conservation, protection, and restoration of fish and fish habitat.

Through its Conservation and Protection Program, DFO ensures and promotes compliance through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols; education and awareness activities; and, enforcement action when necessary.

Contacts: Media Relations, Ontario and Prairie Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 204-984-4715, [email protected]