Roadside inspection blitz helps to prevent the spread of Zebra Mussels in Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Since being introduced into the Laurentian Great Lakes region in the 1980s, destructive Zebra Mussels have spread to waterbodies in southern Ontario, south and central Manitoba, southern Québec and New Brunswick. This aquatic invasive species (AIS) reproduces very quickly, and in addition to its negative ecological impacts, it can deteriorate infrastructure and property by attaching themselves to hard surfaces including boats, docks, rocks, plants and water intakes.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is committed to taking action to prevent further spread of all AIS, including Zebra Mussels, by conducting roadside inspections like the one held last month at the Manitoba and Ontario border. From June 21 to 23, DFO fishery officers, with support from provincial AIS inspection staff with the Manitoba Department of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources, stopped 398 vehicles transporting watercraft and travelling across the provincial boundary.

Prevention is the most efficient, practical and cost-effective approach to managing AIS like Zebra Mussels. To prevent the spread of AIS, water users are required to clean, drain and dry watercraft and water-related equipment when removing them from the water. Of the 398 vehicles that were stopped between June 21 and 23:

294 vehicles transporting watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements.

104 vehicles were transporting watercraft or equipment that were not clean, drained, or dry and failed the AIS inspection.

Five vehicles were found to be transporting Zebra Mussels.

Drivers transporting non-compliant watercraft had their watercraft and equipment decontaminated, and were given instructions for how to comply with the clean, drain, dry requirements.

Quotes

"Aquatic invasive species threaten biodiversity by altering food webs, damaging habitats and out-competing native species, causing serious harm to Canada's aquatic ecosystems. They also impact our ability to enjoy outdoor tourism and recreational activities, damage infrastructure, and harm our economy by putting fisheries and related sectors at risk. That's why we are taking enforcement action against aquatic invasive species to prevent further spread and protect Canada's ecosystems and economy."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Manitobans and visitors love enjoying our beautiful province, and that beauty stems from our stunning waterways to our abundance of natural resources. Everyone has a role to play in protecting our waterways, and our province is committed to working together with governments and communities to protect and preserve our waterways from aquatic invasive species for generations to come."

The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution. They have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society and human health.





AIS pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada .





waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in . Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta and British Columbia . It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into Canada , except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec .

