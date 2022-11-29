Government of Canada announces recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian communities continue to thrive thanks to the generous efforts of the country's 12.7 million volunteers. Through Canada's Volunteer Awards, the Government of Canada recognizes those volunteers who go above and beyond to support their communities and their country.

Today, Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced this year's recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards. The Minister will honour the recipients of the awards at a hybrid ceremony on December 5, 2022, at The Westin Ottawa. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on YouTube so that all Canadians can be part of the celebration.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses that have made significant contributions to improving the lives of others. Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering.

Each year, Canada's Volunteer Awards present twenty regional awards and one national award. The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated a dedication to volunteering for at least 20 years. The twenty regional awards are awarded to five regional recipients in each of the following four categories: Emerging Leader, Business Leader, Community Leader and Social Innovator.

Volunteers' compassion and kindness exemplify the resilience and strength at the heart of Canada. We are pleased to announce this year's recipients in the following categories and regions below:

National award

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

- Marilyn McLean

Regional Awards

Emerging Leader

– Atlantic: Rebeccah Raphael

– Quebec: Vanessa Manroop

– Ontario: Aditi Sivakumar

– Prairies: Christina Caouette

– British Columbia and the North: Rochelle Prasad

Business Leader

– Atlantic: McInnes Cooper

– Quebec: Phil Inc.

– Ontario: Zavitz Insurance & Wealth

– Prairies: PCL Constructors Inc.

– British Columbia and the North: Do Some Good Community Contribution Company Inc.

Community Leader

– Atlantic: Karen Martin

– Quebec: Marco Ottoni

– Ontario: Vaccine Hunters Canada

– Prairies: Sandra (Sandy) Dzedzora

– British Columbia and the North: Sudhir Jha

Social Innovator

– Atlantic: Seniors Association of St. Margaret's Bay

– Quebec: Partage & Solidarité

– Ontario: Broad Reach Foundation for Youth Leaders

– Prairies: The Immigrant Education Society (TIES)

– British Columbia and the North: Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society

Quotes

"The stories and achievements of our Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of the volunteers across Canada who continue to contribute to finding new and innovative ways of making a difference in their communities."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada promotes innovative ideas as a solution to local issues and the Canada's Volunteer Awards honor and highlight the volunteer contribution of individuals, non-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses to their communities.

promotes innovative ideas as a solution to local issues and the Volunteer Awards honor and highlight the volunteer contribution of individuals, non-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses to their communities. The call for nominations was open from December 5, 2021 , until March 4, 2022 , during which time 381 nominations were received.

, until , during which time 381 nominations were received. Regional award recipients can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant. The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

grant. The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development makes final selections based on the recommendations from the National Advisory Committee.

Recipients can be individual volunteers or groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

The next call for nominations will be launched in winter 2023.

