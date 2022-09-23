GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr. announced the reappointment of Thomas Brady to the Canada Industrial Relations Board for a term of three years, effective October 11, 2022. Mr. Brady was a full-time member of the Board from May 2017 to May 2021, and was reappointed following consultation with organizations representative of employers.

As a member of the Law Society of Ontario since 1983, Mr. Brady brings extensive expertise in federal labour, employment, human rights and administrative law. Thomas has played an important role in complex labour, human rights and employment litigation before administrative tribunals and the Federal and Supreme Courts throughout his career. With his strong legal analysis, research and writing skills, he has done legal writing and research for legal publishers and law firms. Finally, he co-authored a prize-winning text on judicial review in Canadian labour law and chapters on Canadian labour and employment law in the American Bar Association encyclopedia International Labor and Employment Law.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code. The Board is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

The Board's mandate is to contribute to and promote a harmonious industrial relations climate in the federally regulated sector. It contributes to health and safety and labour standards in the workplace through the impartial, effective and appropriate administration of the rules of conduct that govern employees, labour and management under the Canada Labour Code, the Status of the Artist Act and the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

Quote

"I want to congratulate Mr. Brady on his reappointment to the Canada Industrial Relations Board and thank him for his dedication to fair working environments across Canada. The Board will continue to have the expertise and capacity to resolve complex labour relations issues with Mr. Brady at the table." – Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

The Canada Labour Code provides for the Canada Industrial Relations Board to be composed of one full-time neutral chairperson, two or more full-time neutral vice-chairpersons, and up to six full-time members representing employers and employees in equal numbers. Part-time vice-chairpersons and members may also be appointed to the Board.

provides for the Canada Industrial Relations Board to be composed of one full-time neutral chairperson, two or more full-time neutral vice-chairpersons, and up to six full-time members representing employers and employees in equal numbers. Part-time vice-chairpersons and members may also be appointed to the Board. The Board's expertise and composition allow it to deal effectively with the complexities of labour relations issues to determine the underlying causes of disputes and to facilitate agreement among the parties.

Associated Links

Labour Program

Canada Industrial Relations Board

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]