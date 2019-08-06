Government of Canada announces funding for innovative project to help apprentices in Thunder Bay complete their training and find work in the skilled trades

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Giving every Canadian a real and fair chance at success means helping them get the skills and training they need to succeed in a changing economy. The skilled trades are good, well-paying, middle-class jobs, and the Government of Canada is committed to supporting key groups, such as women, Indigenous people, newcomers and persons with disabilities, to work in the skilled trades through funding for projects led by unions and other organizations.

That is why today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced that the Government of Canada is providing close to $182,000 to LiUNA Local 607 Training Centre for its project Mobile Training Classroom: Removing Barriers to Train. This project is funded under the Innovation in Apprenticeship Stream of the Union Training and Innovation Program.

The Government is investing $25 million annually in support of the Union Training and Innovation Program through two streams:

Stream 1: Investments in Training Equipment Stream

Stream 2: Innovation in Apprenticeship Stream

Projects help unions across Canada improve the quality of training through investments in up-to-date training equipment and materials, and support innovation and enhanced partnerships to address long-standing challenges that limit apprenticeship outcomes in Canada. As a result of this investment, more apprentices will be able to develop their skills, complete their training and find good, well-paying jobs.

As part of this project, LiUNA Local 607 will conduct mobile training to help up to 300 apprentices, including 15% women and 40% Indigenous people, to complete their technical training. LiUNA will build new partnerships with five community organizations and work with Anishnabek Employment and Training Services, Pays Plat First Nation and the Thunder Bay Construction Association to assist with recruitment of participants. By reducing geographic barriers faced by women and Indigenous people in northwestern Ontario communities, the Government is helping more women and Indigenous people find sustainable employment through the skilled trades.

As Canada's economy continues to grow and create good, well-paying jobs, the Government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians share in and benefit from this success.

"Canada's future success depends on building an economy that is as inclusive as it is innovative. That's why our government is investing in this project that will help apprentices in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and especially those who face additional barriers to participate and succeed in the skilled trades, start exciting and well-paying careers in the trades."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"LiUNA training programs are a fundamental tool to recruit and train the future workforce for contractor partners. The LiUNA Mobile Training Classroom is an innovative, accessible tool which delivers the most extensive training and health and safety courses to ensure LiUNA's future workforce is safe and job-ready. The Mobile Training Classroom has enhanced and expanded LiUNA's leading-edge training programs for Indigenous youth, highlighting the importance of accessibility, building upon tools for building a career in the skilled trades through training and education, a mandate signed in LiUNA's Statement of Partnership with the Assembly of First Nations. The Mobile Training Classroom is an innovative approach to reach a solution in expanding training opportunities for remote Indigenous communities and ensure everyone has the opportunity to access skills training, leading to building a career and better future."

– Joseph Mancinelli, Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada, LiUNA

Quick Facts

The Union Training and Innovation Program provides $25 million annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades.

annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades. To further support key groups facing barriers so they can succeed in the skilled trades, the Government of Canada launched the Apprenticeship Incentive Grant for Women. This new grant provides $3,000 per year/ level, up to a maximum amount of $6,000 , to registered women apprentices who have successfully completed their first or second year/level of an apprenticeship program in eligible Red Seal trades where women are under‑represented.

launched the Apprenticeship Incentive Grant for Women. This new grant provides per year/ level, up to a maximum amount of , to registered women apprentices who have successfully completed their first or second year/level of an apprenticeship program in eligible Red Seal trades where women are under‑represented. This, in combination with the existing Apprenticeship Completion Grant valued at $2,000 , could result in combined grant support of up to $8,000 to eligible women over the course of their training. Eligible apprentices can apply by visiting Canada.ca/apprenticeship-grants.

, could result in combined grant support of up to to eligible women over the course of their training. Eligible apprentices can apply by visiting Canada.ca/apprenticeship-grants. In addition, the Government implemented two other initiatives to help apprentices succeed:

the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program with $46 million over five years, starting in 2018–19, with $10 million per year ongoing, to encourage groups facing barriers to explore careers in the trades, gain work experience, make informed career choices and develop the skills needed for the trades; and

the Women in Construction Fund with $10 million over three years, starting in 2018–19, to support projects building on existing models that have proven to be effective in attracting women to the trades, such as mentoring, coaching and tailored supports.

with over three years, starting in 2018–19, to support projects building on existing models that have proven to be effective in attracting women to the trades, such as mentoring, coaching and tailored supports. To further support the skilled trades, the Government proposed several new measures in Budget 2019:

$40 million over four years in funding for Skills Canada , starting in 2020–21, and $10 million per year ongoing to encourage more young people to consider training and work in the skilled trades;

$6 million over two years, starting in 2019–20, to create a national campaign to promote the skilled trades as a first-choice career for young people;

a new Apprenticeship Strategy to ensure that existing supports and programs available to apprentices address the barriers faced by those who want to work in the skilled trades and support employers who face challenges in hiring and retaining apprentices;

a lower interest rate on Canada Apprentice Loans starting in 2019–20 and making the first six months after a borrower completes their apprenticeship training interest-free; and

the new Canada Training Benefit, which would give workers money to help pay for training, provide income support during training and offer job protection so that workers can take the time they need to keep their skills relevant and in demand.

Backgrounder

The Union Training and Innovation Program, announced in Budget 2016, targets the Red Seal trades and involves broad-based partnerships with a number of stakeholders. The Program objectives are to:

help improve the quality of training through investments in equipment;

support innovative approaches and partnerships with other stakeholders; and

reduce barriers to participation and success in the trades for key groups including women and Indigenous people.

The Program has two streams and is open to all unions, including those that do not provide training recognized by provinces and territories as technical apprenticeship training, and those that do not operate training facilities.

The Investments in Training Equipment Stream (Stream 1) helps unions purchase new and up‑to‑date training equipment. Continuous technological change puts pressure on training providers to ensure workers are developing the right skills needed on the job site. The Innovation in Apprenticeship Stream (Stream 2) focuses on innovative approaches to address challenges limiting apprenticeship outcomes, including barriers to participation and success in the trades for key groups such as women and Indigenous people. This stream is open to a range of stakeholders and partners, but unions need to be involved, either as the lead or as a partner on projects.

The Government of Canada invests significantly in apprenticeship through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding and support for the Red Seal program. The Government is also working with the provinces and territories to harmonize apprenticeship training requirements in targeted Red Seal trades.

