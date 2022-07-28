Government of Canada announces five projects in Prince Edward Island to support seniors in their communities

NORTH MILTON, PE, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with COVID-19 related supports and benefits. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $73,486 to fund five community-based projects to support seniors in the Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park, Prince Edward Island. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

In Budget 2022, the Government proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life for seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Milton Community Hall in North Milton, Prince Edward Island. These projects aim to combat social isolation by creating various activities and presentations that provide seniors with the opportunity to meet in their community.

As part of the 2021–22 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding in support of the following national priorities to reflect issues and priorities facing seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

helping seniors to age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"These projects empower seniors by giving them opportunities to benefit from and contribute to the quality of life in their communities. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, we are taking more steps to support seniors and providing them with the opportunity to build connections so they can lead healthy, active and independent lives."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"I am glad to see investments for seniors in Prince Edward Island. These initiatives will encourage seniors to better contribute to their communities as well as enhance seniors' social well-being. I'm excited to see the outcomes of this funding and the benefits for seniors."

– Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"People frequently remark on the number of interesting activities we are able to provide for our local seniors, and much of this is possible through funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program. In our Year of Canada project, Miltonvale Park seniors will be rock climbing, deep sea fishing, snow shoeing, learning about energy efficiency, housing, and gardening, tasting food from across Canada, starting a book club—and a dozen other activities! We have done so many things over the years: bus trips, community plays, exercise programs, painting classes. It has really enriched the lives of our community members."

– His Worship Hal Parker, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park

"The Milton Community Hall has benefited greatly from the New Horizons for Seniors Program in the past decade, as a heat pump, propane stove, kitchen renovation, tables and chairs, and exterior lighting have all been funded. Our current grant will be used in a major renovation project to install an elevator to make the second floor accessible to everyone. We are so looking forward to having seniors, parents with strollers, and others who are mobility challenged easily participate in events that are held upstairs."

– Shari MacDonald, Secretary, Milton Community Hall, Inc.

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million.

, with a total Government of investment of more than $720 million. The funding helps support activities that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

Related Documents

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program for projects in Prince Edward Island

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Minister Khera announces one-time payment

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mahreen Dasoo, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]