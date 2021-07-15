Government of Canada aims to restart cruise ship season in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - We know that the maritime and tourism sectors have been hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic. As we reopen safely, we are already preparing for the upcoming cruise season that will help grow our economy.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that, as of November 1, 2021, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters would no longer be in effect if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements.

As the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve, Canada looks forward to having a cruising season in 2022. The cruise ship industry, which represents more than $4 billion annual input into the Canadian economy and directly and indirectly generates approximately 30,000 jobs, is an important part of Canada's domestic tourism sector.

Transport Canada will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada, other levels of government, the United States government, transportation industry stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and Arctic communities to help ensure Canadians and Canada's transportation system remain safe and secure.

"As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better. We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"I would like to thank the federal government for working collaboratively and constructively with us, and for taking action on this issue that is an important part of BC's economy. We know that cruise ship passengers want a Canadian experience in British Columbia, and we know that British Columbians want to welcome them to our cities when it is safe to do so."

The Honourable Rob Fleming

British Columbia's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Our local economy has definitely taken a hit, but thanks to residents shopping local and supporting their friends and neighbours businesses, many businesses are still making it work. My thanks to the Federal government for doing the necessary work to keep Canadians safe during the pandemic, but also for understanding how much the cruise industry means to the entire south island and for making this announcement today to give predictability and certainty to the industry going forward."

City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

On February 4, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced a one-year ban for cruise ships and Arctic pleasure craft until February 28, 2022 .

, the Government of announced a one-year ban for cruise ships and Arctic pleasure craft until . As the COVID-19 situation has shown steady improvement, and as more people become vaccinated, Canada plans to welcome cruise ships back in our waters for the 2022 season.

plans to welcome cruise ships back in our waters for the 2022 season. The Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice.

