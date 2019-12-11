Global Announces Diverse Lineup of 2020 Winter Premieres

New Acquisitions Include Dick Wolf Spinoff Series FBI: Most Wanted,

Edie Falco-Led Political Drama Tommy, and Emmy® Award-winning

Reality Series Undercover Boss

Returning Favourites Include Breakout Hit Prodigal Son, #1 Reality Show

Survivor, and the Series Finale of Cult-Classic Comedy

The Good Place

#ThankANurse Campaign Culminates January 6 on Global's The Morning

Show Ahead of the Nurses Premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Stream Full Seasons Anytime, Anywhere with The Global TV App

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Home to three of the top five shows in Canada, Global released today a new wave of winter premieres adding more dynamic content to its stellar lineup of scripted and unscripted series for 2020. Headlined by new Global original drama Nurses, the network also welcomes three new acquisitions including: new Dick Wolf spinoff FBI: Most Wanted; Tommy, a new political drama helmed by Emmy winner Edie Falco; and Emmy Award-winning reality series Undercover Boss. Returning to the schedule are Canada's #1 new series Prodigal Son (A25-54), Tuesday night's #1 program New Amsterdam, and the #1 reality series Survivor (A25-54) for a milestone 40th season.

"Global is a powerhouse for premium scripted and unscripted content, owning three of the top five shows in Canada this fall," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President of TV Networks, Corus Entertainment. "As we head in to a new TV season this winter, we're adding more star power and multi-genre series to our schedule with a new original production, Hollywood dramas, and more episodes of your favourite hit shows."

NEW SHOWS

Global's winter schedule kicks off January 6 with the world premiere of the all-Canadian medical drama, Nurses. As previously announced, Nurses follows five recent graduates beginning their careers in a high-stakes hospital in downtown Toronto. Prior to the official series premiere, Global celebrates the New Year with a special pre-release of the first episode available to all Canadians on January 1 at GlobalTV.com and on the Global TV app.

As a companion initiative to Nurses, Global recently launched #ThankANurse – a national recognition campaign to thank nurses across the country for their hard work and dedication. With the campaign underway, Canadians still have time to nominate a nurse by using the hashtag #thankanurse and tagging @globaltv. Head to GlobalTV.com to check out some of the nominations, and tune in to Global's The Morning Show on January 6 as the Network celebrates these unsung heroes.

Following the premiere of Nurses, Global adds even more star power with Hollywood elite on and off camera. Debuting January 7, Dick Wolf delivers new spinoff series FBI: Most Wanted, an intense drama focusing on hunting and capturing the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list with the help of the Fugitive Task Force. Then, on February 6, the no-nonsense political drama Tommy debuts with Edie Falco playing the first female chief of police for Los Angeles – one who brings unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to every aspect of her job.

"Landing the Emmy-winning former Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos star, one of the most decorated actresses working in TV today, is a major coup…" – Deadline

Rounding out Global's new series this winter is Season 9 of Undercover Boss. Premiering January 8, the two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations.

RETURNING HITS

"There's an art to portraying death on TV, and Tom Payne is shaping up to be a Picasso." – Postmedia

Global is home to some of the most-watched shows on TV from gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and in-your-face reality. January welcomes new episodes of Top 10 series FBI and NCIS on January 7, Evil's hair-raising return on January 9, Ryan Eggold and his ensemble cast return with more episodes of New Amsterdam on January 14, Michael Sheen and Tom Payne bring more thrilling theories to Prodigal Son on January 20, and action-packed MacGyver rejoins the schedule on February 7.

"In a way, the down-to-Earth, emotional-but-funny quality to The Unicorn is the anti-This Is Us. It has depth and wit and stands as a feel-good show about families and people who make missteps and have regrets." – The Globe and Mail

If drama doesn't soothe those January blues, Global's stacked lineup of Thursday night comedies will. Beginning January 9 the critically-acclaimed comedy The Unicorn moves to a new timeslot, followed by new episodes of Will & Grace and the Patricia Heaton-starring Carol's Second Act. Global also readies to bid a fond forking farewell to TV comedy darling The Good Place. Starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, the cult-classic series bows on January 30 followed by a post-show special featuring the entire cast. See addendum for specific broadcast details.

"The show changed television forever, introducing reality television to the masses. Its effects on popular culture continue: it even inspired writer Suzanne Collins to pen The Hunger Games." – People

Lastly, Global delivers a hearty dose of reality TV with the return of the Tiffany Haddish-hosted reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things on January 5, and the monumental 40th season of Survivor debuting with a two-hour special on February 12 with host Jeff Probst. Stay tuned for more exciting reality updates, including a premiere date for the electrifying eighth season of Big Brother Canada.

AVAILABLE TO STREAM

With January premieres just a few weeks away, Global invites viewers to curb their TV appetite by catching up on the season's hottest shows with the Global TV App – a one-stop shop for full seasons of hit shows, over 300 hours of full-length episodes, special clips, featurettes, and more. Viewers can stream the latest episodes of their favourite shows for FREE for the first seven days after its TV broadcast or sign in with their TV service provider credentials to unlock all available episodes and stream new seasons from the start. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app also add exclusive premieres to its library this winter with digital releases of the newly acquired multi-generational comedy Indebted and the Season 2 continuation of The Goldbergs spin-off Schooled. Beginning January 16, new episodes of Schooled will be available every Thursday in the digital environment, and starting February 7, the Fran Drescher and Adam Pally-starring Indebted deliver new episodes every Friday online.

GLOBAL NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyond its roster of award-winning scripted and unscripted series, Global delivers hundreds of hours of news and entertainment each week with Global News, Global's The Morning Show, and Entertainment Tonight Canada – a trusted collective of sources for Canadian entertainment, news, and specials.

Entertainment Tonight Canada, the #1 Canadian entertainment news program amongst women 25-54, kicks off the New Year with award season in full swing. Beginning January 2, ET Canada brings viewers the latest in award show coverage with red carpet interviews, fashion highlights, and recaps of the night's biggest wins. Fans can stay informed with up to the minute award show news during the 77th Golden Globe® Awards on January 5, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, and the 92nd Oscars® on February 9, on etcanada.com.

Global's The Morning Show celebrates its first show of 2020 on January 6 with hosts Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur delivering special coverage of Global's new scripted drama Nurses. The hour will include interviews with the cast and feature recipients of Global's #ThankANurse campaign. The Morning Show continues to deliver Canadians a daily brief on all-things lifestyle, entertainment, news, and trends five days a week with trusted experts, A-list guests, musical performances, and more.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Source: Numeris PPM Data. FL'19 STD (Sept 16/19 – Nov 24/19) – confirmed data, 3+ airings. Total Canada/AMA(000), Mo-Su 2a-2a. CDN CONV COM ENG stations. Ind.2+ unless otherwise specified.

