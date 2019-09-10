Giving young Canadians the skills and experience they need to launch meaningful careers

THUNDER BAY, ON, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's continued prosperity depends on young Canadians launching meaningful careers. By helping them gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success, we are investing in our greatest asset—our people.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, highlighted funding under the Youth Employment Strategy (YES) to Roots to Harvest.

Roots to Harvest will receive more than $610,000, from 2019-2021, for their innovative project called Youth and Sustainable Livelihoods Employment Strategy. This project will help 73 youth get the skills they need to overcome employment barriers and enter the workforce by offering targeted entrepreneuship experience. Activities include training in agricultural skills and basic food-industry knowledge as well as connections to local community partners and services.

The previous streams of the YES —Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience— have now been integrated to create a modernized and more holistic Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) approach to funding and service delivery. YESS provides funding for flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It helps youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are talented, ambitious and hard-working, but getting a strong start in the workforce can be challenging for many—especially for youth with additional challenges. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy will make it easier for young people to transition from the classroom to the workforce, including those facing barriers. It is part of our plan to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at success."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"This funding through ESDC will allow Roots to Harvest to continue to provide meaningful employment and training opportunities to youth, with the necessary wrap around supports that make this approach successful. By using food as a tool to engage and learn through, Roots to Harvest can provide engagement and support through our kitchen skills programs, our newcomer programs and our urban agriculture programs"

– Executive Director Erin Beagle, Roots to Harvest

Quick Facts

On June 3, 2019 , the YESS was modernized to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. Based on recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment, the modernized strategy offers more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment.

In the last two years, the Government of Canada has made new commitments of more than $500 million to modernize the horizontal YESS, so that it can better help all young Canadians successfully transition to work. The modernized YESS supports the objectives of Canada's Youth Policy, announced by the Prime Minister (Minister of Youth) in May 2019 .

