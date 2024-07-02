G7 Ministers' Meeting on Education held in Trieste, Italy

TRIESTE, Italy, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Education is fundamental to building a strong economy, reducing poverty and creating an inclusive environment where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.

From June 27 to 29, 2024, G7 education ministers met in Trieste, Italy, to discuss the importance of quality, inclusive and equitable education systems and lifelong learning opportunities. Acting on behalf of Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary Élisabeth Brière participated as co-chair for Canada, together with Manitoba's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Nello Altomare.

Parliamentary Secretary Brière reaffirmed Canada's commitment to research, innovation and post-secondary education as critical to ensuring the success of current and future generations in a changing society and labour market. The 2024 federal budget allocated more than $4.6 billion to strengthen Canadian research and innovation, including an additional $1.3 billion to keep post-secondary education affordable, and $825 million over five years to increase graduate-level research scholarships. This builds on the combined total of $38.4 billion in up-front grants and interest-free loans the federal government has issued since 2016, which has supported an average of 638,000 post-secondary students each year.

The Parliamentary Secretary also noted the federal government's continued support for the significant work and ongoing investments of the provinces and territories to further improve the quality, inclusiveness and equitability of their education systems, for which they have responsibility. This has included building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system and a National School Food Program to help ensure all children can get the best possible start in life.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Secretary noted that ensuring people living in Canada are equipped with the right skills necessary to succeed in the workplace of the future is critical, especially as we move toward a net-zero economy. This is why the Government of Canada continues to invest in job training initiatives such as Skills for Success, helping individuals acquire the skills needed for an evolving labour market.

Minister Altomare and Parliamentary Secretary Brière noted that education has a direct impact on the realization of all human rights and is a primary driver of progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals in the United Nations 2030 Agenda. They also noted that ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education is essential for economic and social prosperity across the country and contributes to the well-being of Canadians in every province and territory.

Quotes

"Education is the greatest gift we can give to our children. It is the foundation that empowers kids at home and around the world to reach their full potential. The investments we are making now, will help build a better tomorrow, and for generations to come. Together, we can keep taking action to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, inclusive, and equitable education."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

"It was an honour to represent Canada at the G7 ministers' meeting on education. Having worked in a post-secondary institute, I have seen first-hand the value education brings to young people's lives. It empowers them to unlock their potential, broaden their horizons and navigate the complexities of the world with confidence and clarity. I look forward to ongoing collaboration with G7 partners to continue improving the quality, inclusivity and equitability of our education systems."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Élisabeth Brière

"I was honoured to represent Canada on behalf of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada, at the G7 ministers' meeting on education in Trieste, from June 27 to 29. In Canada, education is the responsibility of provinces and territories, and I was pleased to participate in discussions about the digitalization of education and mental health and well-being, which are current key priorities in Canadian education. As an educator and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning for Manitoba, I strongly believe that education is foundational in preparing teachers and students for a complex, interconnected world."

– Council of Ministers of Education, Canada co-chair and Manitoba Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, Nello Altomare

Quick facts

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has noted that in a rapidly changing workplace, the demand for lifelong learning—in both formal education and job-related training—continues to grow. Canada has the second-highest post-secondary attainment rate in the OECD; a testament to the priority its governments place on the value of high-quality education.

has the second-highest post-secondary attainment rate in the OECD; a testament to the priority its governments place on the value of high-quality education. Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to extend the increase in full-time Canada Student Grants from $3,000 to $4,200 per year, and interest-free Canada Student Loans from $210 to $300 per week.

to per year, and interest-free Canada Student Loans from to per week. In 2023, the Government announced the permanent elimination of interest on Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans under the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program.

Budget 2024 proposes to provide $90 million over two years for the Apprenticeship Service to help first-year apprentices in construction and manufacturing Red Seal trades connect with opportunities at small and medium-sized employers.

over two years for the Apprenticeship Service to help first-year apprentices in construction and manufacturing Red Seal trades connect with opportunities at small and medium-sized employers. At the G7 Summit, leaders emphasized the importance of innovative education, international talent mobility, digital competencies and personalized lifelong learning to meet the demand for a qualified workforce.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Genevieve Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]