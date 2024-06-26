VANCOUVER, BC and MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada have formed a strategic partnership to introduce 167 small-format consumer technology retail stores across Canada branded Best Buy Express. The inaugural Best Buy Express store has opened in Guildford Town Centre, Surrey, British Columbia, today.

The grand opening marks the beginning of a phased rollout over the next six months, with all stores expected to open by the end of 2024, following completion of renovations. Many stores are opening in communities that have previously not had a Best Buy. Customers can expect:

Curated assortment of tech – In-store customers will have the opportunity to interact with some of the latest and greatest tech with the help of Blue Shirts. Over 100,000 products will also be available to customers even if they're not found in store, thanks to Best Buy's world class fulfillment network.

– In-store customers will have the opportunity to interact with some of the latest and greatest tech with the help of Blue Shirts. Over 100,000 products will also be available to customers even if they're not found in store, thanks to Best Buy's world class fulfillment network. Quick and easy pick up – Customers will be able to shop Best Buy's full assortment online from small appliances to headphones and have the convenience of picking up and returning products at these locations.

– Customers will be able to shop Best Buy's full assortment online from small appliances to headphones and have the convenience of picking up and returning products at these locations. Exclusive telecom services – Customers will be able to shop Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile telecommunications services, all backed by knowledgeable sales and support they've come to expect from Best Buy and Bell.

Customers will be able to shop Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile telecommunications services, all backed by knowledgeable sales and support they've come to expect from Best Buy and Bell. Geek Squad services - Best Buy Express stores will offer Geek Squad services including Protection and services for all consumer electronics products.

"Opening 167 stores in five months may be a North American first. It's certainly bold in retail today. We're excited to see these new stores come to life as we double our store count, expanding our presence across Canada. We're proud to be able to offer our ultimate shopping convenience to new and existing customers."

- Ron Wilson, President, Best Buy Canada

"After months of planning and preparation, everyone here at Bell is thrilled to see the first Best Buy Express open its doors. It's a huge milestone in our partnership with Best Buy, and it's just the beginning with more stores coming soon. We've combined the best of both companies to create a one-stop shop for Canadians and all their tech and connectivity needs. We've made the shopping experience more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for our customers and we couldn't be more excited that it's here now."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

Welcome to Best Buy Express, where technology meets connectivity! There will be 167 stores across Canada which are the result of a strategic partnership between Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada, blending the best in tech retail with cutting-edge telecommunications services. Step into these stores to discover the latest and greatest tech offerings from Best Buy, complemented by exclusive services from Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,i providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

