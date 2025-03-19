Mat Povse takes the helm of Canada's largest consumer electronics retailer.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada welcomes Mat Povse as the company's new President. Mat, a familiar face within the company, steps into this role after an impressive 11-year journey with Best Buy Canada.

Prior to President, Mat held several roles in the company, most recently as Senior Vice President of Best Buy Retail, Geek Squad Services and Best Buy Business, where he and his team were responsible for hundreds of stores, thousands of Blue Shirts and Agents and millions of customers.

In his time at Best Buy, his teams spearheaded transformative initiatives such as the introduction of small format stores and the launch of Best Buy Canada's membership and Monthly Subscription programs, significantly boosting customer and employee engagement. His teams also grew Wireless, Home Theatre, and led the national expansion of Major Appliances at Best Buy Canada.

Mat's passion for connecting with people, solving problems, and continuous improvement shines both at work and at home. He believes in creating a workplace that everyone loves, valuing time, and having fun along the way.

"It's really simple. It's up to all of us to create a place we love, to spend others' time well, and to have fun while we're at it – it's amazing to work for a company whose values are ones not just to work by, but to live by," said Mat.

Mat's selection as President followed a rigorous process involving input and voting by the company's Board of Directors, CEO, and US Executive team. He succeeds Ron Wilson, who recently retired after an incredible 34-year career with the company.

