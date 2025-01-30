15 schools and teams to receive funding for cutting-edge technology to inspire and motivate their students through new tech skills

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - What if a world of possibilities could be unlocked for students at your local secondary school? Best Buy Canada is thrilled to announce the first ever winners for its Teen Tech Grants and Teen Tech Teams initiatives, elements of the newly launched Teen Tech For Tomorrow program. 15 winning secondary schools and robotics teams will be provided grants aimed to improve access to important tech for Canadian teens.

Best Buy Canada’s Teen Tech for Tomorrow program awards more than $110,000 to secondary schools and robotics teams across Canada (CNW Group/Best Buy Canada Ltd.)

For more than 15 years, Best Buy Canada has been committed to empowering students to dream big through technology, donating $4 million to over 300 schools across the country. The Best Buy Teen Tech Grants and Teen Tech Teams initiatives exist to help Canadian secondary schools and robotics teams bring new technology into their classrooms. Access to the latest technology increases student motivation for learning and sets them up for success.

Schools receiving a Teen Tech Grant will receive cash grants of up to $10,000 to purchase the latest technology to support basic needs, libraries or STEM courses. Teen Tech Teams winners, robotics teams, will receive an Alienware m16 R2 16" Gaming Laptop and $5,000 to use towards the purchase of equipment or materials for their team. Both national initiatives, the winning locations can be found throughout Canada:

Teen Tech Grants winners:

Windermere Secondary School – Vancouver, British Columbia

McNally High School – Edmonton, Alberta

– Portage Collegiate Institute – Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Jarvis Collegiate Institute – Toronto, Ontario

St. Joseph Secondary School – Windsor, Ontario

Polyvalente Montignac – Lac Mégantic, Quebec

École Gabriel-Le Courtois – Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Quebec

– Prince of Wales Collegiate – St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador

Teen Tech Teams winners:

North Surrey Secondary – Surrey, British Columbia

Mount Boucherie Secondary School – Kelowna, British Columbia

BGC South East – Kingston, Ontario

Humberview Secondary School – Bolton, Ontario

St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School – Toronto, Ontario

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School – Hamilton, Ontario

St. Mary's High School – Owen Sound, Ontario

"Access to technology is critical for today's youth, yet many classrooms across Canada still face significant gaps in resources," says Karen Arsenault, Best Buy Canada's Head of Social Impact. "The grant applications were incredibly inspiring to read as they were filled with the passion and dedication of educators working to make a difference in the area of STEM. For some students, this funding will create opportunities that level the playing field, and for others, it will open doors to dynamic and innovative learning experiences that can shape their futures."

To learn more about Teen Tech for Tomorrow, visit: Teen Tech For Tomorrow | Best Buy Canada

