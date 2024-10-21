With Millennial and Gen Z buying habits leading the way, Best Buy Canada shares the hottest trends expected this

holiday season.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada's 2024 holiday season is here and the nation's largest consumer technology retailer is sharing hot trends in consumer behaviour ahead of the Black Friday sales rush.

Best Buy Canada experts anticipate buying behaviour to reflect the Gen Z preference to give physical items as opposed to gift cards.*1 Other trends the experts are foreseeing this year include:

Supersized TV choices: think 80"+. More than 80% of Canadian households subscribe to one or more streaming services* 2 . As streaming continues to grow and award-winning blockbusters are released direct to our living rooms, customer interest in bigger TVs has grown too. Canadians buying 80"+ TVs on bestbuy.ca in 2024 will have plenty of choice from multiple brands. A 98" by Samsung costs from $4,499.99 . Wow!

It was reported that cold drinks leaped to 75% of Starbucks' U.S. beverage sales in Q3 2023. Best Buy Canada expects to see this trend from hot to cold reflected in coffee-making in the home. Coffee machines that provide options for iced coffee will be a hot holiday gifting option.

Best Buy Canada's virtual reality category has grown 1200% in sales since 2016 and with the recent launch of the Meta Quest 3S, a more affordable mixed-reality headset, our experts anticipate VR will be incredibly popular this year.

Viral TikTok videos featuring air fryer s'mores recipes and Ninja Creami ice creams have over 45 million views and are driving millennial and gen Z interest in small appliances. To serve this demand, Best Buy Canada has refreshed nearly 40% of in-store small appliance assortment for the holiday season with exciting new innovation coming from brands like De'Longhi, Breville, KitchenAid and Ninja that we're confident will be a big hit.

Demand for smart rings continues to grow in the fitness tracker space. Oura smart rings first launched in October 2023 and this year we see the launch of the Oura Ring 4 (exclusive to Best Buy Canada) as well as the first smart ring offerings launched by Samsung and Ultra Human.

Lego for all ages. Over 15% of Lego sets are now designed specifically for grown-ups making them right at home at Best Buy – known for being a grown-up playground. Brand new interactive Lego display shop-in-shops have been introduced at store locations in Heartland, ON (October 15) and Sherway, ON (November 1),

Best Buy Canada experts predict that AI will be built into two-thirds of all computers by the end of next year. This is the first holiday season that laptops like Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs are available, changing the way Canadians do business and leisure, ensuring a trend for AI-enhanced products for holiday gifting will be big in 2024.

Trade in. 71% of Canadians are adapting their shopping habits this year to prioritize sales and the best deals*5. With up to $1000 in gift cards available on trade-in products we expect this option to be a big trend. Traded-in items enter Geek Squad's refurbishing ecosystem to get ready for resale at great prices too.

With new sales every week throughout November and a plentiful selection of products across all categories, Best Buy Canada is encouraging Canadians to shop early to get in on the trends this holiday season.

Kicking off the savings, the Early Bird Gift Sale starts online and in-store Friday, November 1 .

starts online and in-store Deals continue throughout the month with more Black Friday sales added on Friday November 8.

Beat the Rush Sale starts on Friday November 15 .

starts on . The Black Friday Sale officially begins Thursday, November 21 at 12:01am ET with our hottest deals.

officially begins at with our hottest deals. Rounding out the sales is the Cyber Monday Sale starting December 2 for those looking to score a late deal.

Other ways Best Buy Canada is making shopping easier for Canadians this year include:

Even more convenient locations to get your products with 167 Best Buy Express stores recently launched across Canada .

stores recently launched across . The Black Friday Price Guarantee means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday.

means you can shop early knowing our price deals won't go any lower, or we'll refund the difference. Any product with a "Black Friday Price Now" or "Black Friday Pricing" badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout our Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday. Three easy ways to purchase: in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and through our Quick and Easy Store Pickup in as little as 1 hour, which is the fastest way to get your purchases. Note, Marketplace products excluded.

in-store, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in major markets, and through our Quick and Easy Store Pickup in as little as 1 hour, which is the fastest way to get your purchases. The Extended Returns policy gives you more time if you change your mind so you can shop early with peace of mind.

policy gives you more time if you change your mind so you can shop early with peace of mind. The Best Buy App: Download the app to save your favourite items and keep all receipts in one place, whether purchased in-store or online. Remember to enable notifications so you don't miss any deals.

Shop these Black Friday deals and more on BestBuy.ca. If you're in need of a little gifting inspiration, our Holiday Gift Guide launches November 1 on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse the many incredible deals to be had this holiday season.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 320 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

