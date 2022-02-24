Federal, Provincial, Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors meet to discuss support for Canada's aging population

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians. Seniors are among those who have been disproportionately impacted. This has highlighted the need for governments to work together to address issues facing seniors in Canada.

The Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum met today to discuss key priorities and meaningful ways to support current and future generations of older Canadians. These include work on a number of issues, including senior abuse, housing and ageism. The meeting was co-chaired by Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and Ontario's Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho.

The Ministers shared measures underway in their respective jurisdictions to support seniors in Canada, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ministers focused on healthy aging in communities, with presentations from the federal and provincial co-chairs. This was an opportunity to present challenges and opportunities, highlight gaps in support for seniors to age well in their communities and hold a broader discussion on what Ministers are hearing in their respective jurisdictions.

The Ministers also approved the work plans for the Forum's 2022–2025 work cycle, and discussed and approved the following reports commissioned by the Forum:

An Examination of the Social and Economic Impacts of Ageism

A Case Study on Ageism During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Enabling Older Adults to Age in Community

The Future of Aging in Canada Virtual Symposium: What We Heard

The reports will be available on the Forum's website in the coming months.

Recognizing that seniors are a diverse and fast-growing demographic group in Canada, the Forum is keeping abreast of key issues and collaborating to support seniors' social and economic well-being. Over the past 18 months, the FPT Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum has continued to collaborate across jurisdictions to support seniors all across Canada.

*All governments contribute to the FPT Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum by sharing information, expertise and innovative practices. However, Quebec does not subscribe to pan-Canadian approaches with reference to seniors as it intends to continue to fulfill its responsibilities to seniors in Quebec.

Quotes

"As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that our programs and policies meet the needs of Canada's aging population and keep seniors safe and healthy. Working together with my provincial and territorial colleagues is an important step in achieving that goal. Together, we will continue to work to find ways to make Canada a better place to live and age."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, Government of Canada

"Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Ontario is protecting the health and wellbeing of our seniors by investing in the systems and supports needed to meet their unique needs. This includes targeted programs that help our older adults stay connected, active and healthy by battling social isolation. Working together, we will ensure our seniors can live in our communities as long as they wish."

– Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, Raymond Cho, Government of Ontario

Associated link:

Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Desk, Communications Branch, [email protected]; Wallace Pidgeon, Minister's Office, Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility, [email protected]