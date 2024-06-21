SPIRIT RIVER, AB, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is supporting a combined investment of more than $10.3 million to build a new affordable apartment building in Spirit River, providing 24 homes for seniors in the community.

The announcement was made today by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Judy Kokotilo-Bekkerus, Grande Spirit Foundation Chair.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

The four-story apartment will consist of one and two-bedroom self-contained suites equipped with full kitchens and elevators on each floor. The apartments are designed to provide seniors with a nurturing and empowering environment that offers the freedom of independent living and access to a supportive community with plenty of amenities. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Funding provided for this project includes:

$8,414,505 from the federal government under the Affordable Housing Fund

from the federal government under the Affordable Housing Fund $1,954,130 from Grande Spirit Foundation and the G5 municipalities which is made up of Saddle Hills County, Birch Hills County, MD Spirit River , Town of Spirit River , and the Village of Rycroft

This building is being developed by the Grande Spirit Foundation, which has a mandate to provide safe, affordable housing and support services to low-income seniors, families, and individuals. The Grande Spirit Foundation is committed to promoting active aging, fostering social connections, and encouraging residents to lead fulfilling and purposeful lifestyles.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the federal government are partners in this project, helping ensure that seniors in Spirit River can live independently in an active and thriving community, with a home that meets their needs. This is an example of the federal government's $82+ billion National Housing Strategy at work." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are so grateful to have CMHC's support and confirmation of the capital funds committed through the Co-Investment program to bring Spirit River Seniors Apartment to construction. Our mission is to create a nurturing and empowering environment for seniors, where they can enjoy the freedom of independent living while having access to next steps supportive living community with an abundance of amenities. Grande Spirit Foundation is committed to promoting active aging, fostering social connections and inviting residents to embrace a fulfilling and purposeful lifestyle without having to leave their home community." – Judy Kokotilo-Bekkerus, Chairperson of the Grande Spirit Foundation.

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is part of The NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]