RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Rivière-du-Loup and developer C4 Immobilier today officially opened Complexe Fraser, a building offering 81 units of affordable housing for families and individuals in Rivière-du-Loup. The project represents an investment of more than $24 million.

The event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques; and Mario Bastille, Mayor of Rivière-du-Loup.

The Government of Quebec contributed a total of slightly more than $13 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The SHQ is also securing the developer's mortgage loan.

Government contributions to this project are being made possible thanks to the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new investments to which the governments of Canada and Quebec each contributed $992 million.

The City of Rivière-du-Loup also contributed $5.2 million by providing the land as well as a tax credit for a period of up to 35 years.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to step up. We need to build more and faster to meet the pressing housing needs of Quebecers. The financial contribution we have made to this project has been essential and proves that our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of the province."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The new federal government is determined to support the provinces and municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. This project will provide a rapid response to the urgent housing needs of people living in Quebec."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Complexe Fraser is an important project for Rivière-du-Loup. This building, developed by C4 Immobilier and completed with the help of our government, among others, will provide 81 affordable homes for families and individuals. This is both a concrete response to an urgent need for more housing and a project that the residents of Rivière-du-Loup have been eagerly awaiting so that they can thrive in a living environment in their own community, surrounded by their loved ones."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques

"This project is a crucial step toward increasing the supply of housing in Rivière-du-Loup. We're working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen has a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to our partners' engagement and our government's support, we are taking concrete action to improve the quality of life in our region. This is a priority that we take very seriously."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region and Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski

"We've been saying it for years: We must build more housing for the residents of Rivière-du-Loup, because our city is growing, and the needs are great. Thanks to the dedication of local partners who are well established here and who wanted to make a difference in our community, 81 households will today be able to have a place they can call home. One that meets their needs and that they can have at a reasonable price. The City of Rivière-du-Loup is proud to support initiatives like this one, because everyone, no matter their status or their means, deserves a decent place to call home."

Mario Bastille, Mayor of Rivière-du-Loup

"Complexe Fraser is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when everyone comes together to work toward a common goal. This project shows that we can overcome our society's most significant challenges, like that of ensuring everyone has an affordable place to call home, when we have a common will and vision."

Guillaume Lavoie and Stéphane Chouinard, C4 Immobilier

Highlights:

Complexe Fraser features 16 bachelor units, 50 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units.

The project also has 99 parking spaces, including three for people living with disabilities, two for electric vehicles and 13 for visitors.

Construction was completed in 10 months.

