VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, Desjardins, the City of Victoriaville and Innov Habitat Victo came together this afternoon to highlight two important advances in housing. On the one hand, they held an official groundbreaking for the L'Assomption project. A new 84-affordable-housing-unit living environment under development behind the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church. On the other hand, the partners also symbolically opened the Maison de chambres Albert, a healthy and safe environment that can house and support eight people in achieving residential stability.

Both projects are led by Innov Habitat Victo and funded as part of the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative, an innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and Desjardins for the rapid creation of 3,000 affordable housing units.

L'Assomption's $30.4 million financial package includes investments by the Government of Quebec of nearly $15 million, through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The Government of Canada also contributed $450,000 through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. The City of Victoriaville is also participating in the project by donating the land, worth $1.5 million. Once the construction is done, the City will also grant a 35-year tax credit. For its part, Desjardins is contributing nearly $1.7 million in patient capital and $84,000 to the project through the Caisse Desjardins des Bois Francs's Community Development Fund. A mortgage loan completes the financial package. The first tenants are expected to move in in the fall of 2026. Monthly rents will have to be in line with the Société d'habitation du Québec's median market rent grid.

The Maison de chambres Albert is the result of a social housing project that involved converting a single-family home into an eight-bedroom home to help people achieve residential stability. The first tenants moved in in January 2025. The total budget was of $853,000. The Government of Quebec contributed just over $373,000, while the City of Victoriaville contributed $170,000. A mortgage loan completed the financial package. Ensoleilvent and the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec were actively involved in the project by providing social support to tenants.

About the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative

Launched in 2022, thanks to an innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and Desjardins, the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative initially targeted the creation of 1,000 affordable housing units by the end of 2025. Thanks to the team's expertise, Desjardins quickly exceeded the initial goal of this first agreement and raised it to over 2,000 units.

In June 2025, a second agreement signed with the Government of Quebec in partnership with the Government of Canada confirmed Desjardins' leadership in the fight against the housing crisis.

In just six years, this partnership will make more than 3,000 affordable housing units available across the province and ensure their affordability for at least 35 years.

A total of 80% of the projects will be new construction, like the L'Assomption project. The other 20% will be renovated and acquired by non-profit organizations to help keep rents affordable over the long term, like the Maison de chambres Albert.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Desjardins is further proof that our government is taking concrete action, alongside municipalities and housing organizations, to better house Quebecers with low or moderate incomes. I'm excited about this partnership with Desjardins, which mobilizes stakeholder expertise to very quickly build quality affordable housing. I am determined to deliver results through this partnership and the official opening of the Maison de chambres Albert, like the groundbreaking of the L'Assomption project, are excellent examples of this!"

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is determined to provide innovative housing solutions for the people of Victoriaville and throughout Quebec. Supporting the L'Assomption project is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in this project and the difference it will make for members of this community."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am pleased with the support given to the L'Assomption project and the Maison de chambres Albert, which will increase the supply of social and affordable housing in our region. I applaud the concerted work of local partners and Innov Habitat Victo for making today's announcement possible. With this support, your government is taking concrete action to address the housing needs in Victoriaville."

– André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region and Member of the National Assembly for Johnson

"The Maison de chambres Albert is an important step toward greater residential stability for people in need in the Centre-du-Québec region. Providing a healthy, safe and supported living environment is about giving everyone a chance to rebuild and thrive. I would like to commend this promising project for Victoriaville and thank everyone who contributed to its achievement."

– Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon

"Once again, Victoriaville is breaking new ground and standing out by initiating the construction of affordable housing in Victoriaville. This announcement is possible thanks to the initial involvement of the Fabrique Sainte-Victoire, whose openness and collaboration made this wonderful project possible. Today, this dream is becoming a reality as this concrete and vital project is taking shape for our families that will get relief with these new affordable housing units. In closing, I applaud the participation of the various partners who are making it possible to support Innov Habitat Victo in its mission. This type of partnership makes Victoriaville such a dynamic, innovative city that is attentive to the needs of its population."

Antoine Tardif, Mayor of Victoriaville

"These projects reflect what can be achieved when good partners come together around a common objective. At Desjardins, we believe in the collective's strength to address issues as fundamental as housing, and that's what we're proud to do with the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative. The L'Assomption housing units and the Maison de chambres Albert are concrete examples of what this collaboration can generate: accessible, sustainable living environments adapted to people's needs."

Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

"Founded just two years ago, Innov Habitat Victo is a must in the area due to the urgent need for housing. Its agility will provide suitable housing for workers, families, students and seniors who must otherwise spend too much of their income on housing. Our involvement also makes it possible to adapt the projects to meet the needs for one-bedroom and large units in the area. Despite this announcement, more work is needed to support the growing number of individuals and families in precarious situations. With the high-quality partnerships in Victoriaville, I hope we'll draw inspiration from this innovative project to increasingly meet the needs of our families."

Patrick Paulin, President, Innov Habitat Victo

Highlights:

Innov Habitat Victo's mandate is to acquire buildings, increase the number of affordable housing units, develop mixed-use projects and increase the response to housing needs for all types of clients. The Office d'habitation Centre-du-Québec has been entrusted with managing the organization.

The architect of the L'Assomption affordable housing project is BGA Architectes.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Source: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Public Affairs, Desjardins Group, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]