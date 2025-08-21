REGINA, SK, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Large families in need of affordable housing now have greater access to a home thanks to a $3.35 million investment by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to rebuild six rowhouse units at Regency Gardens. Each accessible, family-friendly unit includes six bedrooms and is specifically designed to accommodate larger households.

Situated near schools, public transportation, support services and daycare, these units are placed in a supportive environment, with the aim to help families connect with and become an active part of the community.

Funding for the development of these units was provided through the Canada's National Housing Strategy's Community Housing Initiative (CCHI). This investment and the repair and renewal of these units responds to community need for affordable housing options for larger families.

The units are located at Regency Gardens, a social housing community with 123 units of various types providing an important source of family rental units within the Regina Housing Authority portfolio.

"Our Government is proud to support this initiative, part of our ongoing efforts to build strong, affordable communities across the country. Regency Gardens will make a real impact on lives in Regina, and it's another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the growing need for housing that accommodates larger families. We are proud to see this project completed; it represents our ongoing commitment to expanding housing options for families and individuals across the province. These new units will provide six families a strong foundation to build their future." – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

and the Government of entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The will invest over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $9.2 million in new funding this year to start multi-year repair and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation-owned units in Regina , Saskatoon , and Prince Albert .

is investing in new funding this year to start multi-year repair and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation-owned units in , , and . Overall, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is investing a total of $88.4 million to ensure rent-ready units are available across the province. This will support the repair of up to 1,600 provincially-owned housing units with capital investments and provide 350 more households with safe and affordable housing this year compared to last year.

In November 2019 , the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca

