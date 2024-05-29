May 29, 2024, 13:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of more than $1 million to repair and upgrade 19 transitional homes at the Discovery House shelter in Calgary.
The announcement was made today by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Leslie Hill, Executive Director of Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society.
This new investment will be used to replace windows and exterior sliding, improve parking accessibility, upgrade lighting to LED, installing an accessible main floor washroom and an accessible apartment including a barrier-free bathroom, widened interior doorways and wheelchair accessible sinks.
Funding provided for this project includes:
Discovery House provides transitional housing and care to women and their children who had faced domestic violence, providing longer-term, safe places for them to call home while they rebuild their lives. Mothers have access to counselling, support and programs to ensure they can build a better future for themselves and their children. They also work with children to help them heal from their trauma and start new chapters.
"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By investing in the maintenance of Discovery House, we are ensuring that women and children fleeing domestic violence will continue to have a safe and secure place to call home, where they can heal and rebuild their lives. This is another example of the federal government's National Housing Strategy at work." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview
"This infusion of funds will provide a safe, secure shelter space to over 600 children and mothers every year… families who are bravely leaving domestic violence. This funding is critical – a shelter like Discovery House is not just a building, it is a peaceful, safe home where families heal from the trauma of domestic violence." – Leslie Hill, Executive Director, Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society
