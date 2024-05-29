CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of more than $1 million to repair and upgrade 19 transitional homes at the Discovery House shelter in Calgary.

The announcement was made today by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Leslie Hill, Executive Director of Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society.

This new investment will be used to replace windows and exterior sliding, improve parking accessibility, upgrade lighting to LED, installing an accessible main floor washroom and an accessible apartment including a barrier-free bathroom, widened interior doorways and wheelchair accessible sinks.

Funding provided for this project includes:

$380,000 from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund

$297,550 from the Government of Alberta

$508,859 from Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society

Discovery House provides transitional housing and care to women and their children who had faced domestic violence, providing longer-term, safe places for them to call home while they rebuild their lives. Mothers have access to counselling, support and programs to ensure they can build a better future for themselves and their children. They also work with children to help them heal from their trauma and start new chapters.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By investing in the maintenance of Discovery House, we are ensuring that women and children fleeing domestic violence will continue to have a safe and secure place to call home, where they can heal and rebuild their lives. This is another example of the federal government's National Housing Strategy at work." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"This infusion of funds will provide a safe, secure shelter space to over 600 children and mothers every year… families who are bravely leaving domestic violence. This funding is critical – a shelter like Discovery House is not just a building, it is a peaceful, safe home where families heal from the trauma of domestic violence." – Leslie Hill, Executive Director, Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is part of The NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The AHF, previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $13.2 billion program under the NHS that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the AHF.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the NHS that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

