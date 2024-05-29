SASKATOON, SK, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has invested over $1 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) to build 60 homes in Saskatoon. This, combined with a joint investment with the provincial government for $240,000, will help give people with diverse needs a safe and affordable place to call their own.

The Willow Grande Estates project was built to the highest energy efficiency standards, reducing the building's energy use and greenhouse gas emissions while providing residents with more lower utility costs. The building consists of 18, two-bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments, and will be home to vulnerable individuals and families experiencing mental health challenges, addiction challenges and other mental or physical limitations.

Funding provided for the project is as follows:

$1,020,520.00 from the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF)

from the Government of Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) $240,000 of joint funding through the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program

of joint funding through the Government of National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program $220,000 from the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC)

from the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) $95,000 from the City of Saskatoon

"We are committed to ensuring that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. I am proud that we were able to support this project and I wish all the new residents the very best as they start new chapters in their new homes." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project enabling individuals with diverse needs to live independently in their community. Through initiatives like Willow Grande Estates, we are ensuring that vulnerable people have access to safe and affordable housing. Our government continues to work with partners to improve housing affordability and better support people and families in greatest housing need." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"With Saskatoon growing at historic rates, more housing options across the housing continuum need to be available for all residents' abilities and budgets. These six townhouses will help address the existing gap in affordable and supportive housing, helping residents stay housed and living with dignity with their families." - His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon

"We are thankful for the opportunity to provide more affordable housing to persons living with mental health afflictions, in partnership once again with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Saskatoon. Collaborating with like-minded and experienced partners like CMHA – Saskatoon has made it possible for our organization to help address the need for safe, independent supportive living options in Saskatoon. Thanks to contributions from CMHC, SHC and the City of Saskatoon we have been able to deliver inclusive, supportive and welcoming housing options that also demonstrate our commitment to energy efficiency. We are proud to be addressing these housing gaps for our community and look forward to scaling up the delivery of this energy efficient design going forward in partnership with CMHC - Tyler Mathies, Chief Executive Officer of the National Affordable Housing Corporation.

"The positive impact of affordable, inclusive, quality, and safe housing cannot be overstated, especially in the rental housing market we have today. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the NAHC and their vision and commitment to housing justice. Along with our partners in the Saskatchewan Health Authority we change lives and build stronger communities for everyone." - Faith Bodnar, Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association - Saskatoon

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments from delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years and is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments. In November 2019 , the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

and the Government of entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest over 10 years and is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments. The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) supports new ideas that will drive change and disrupt the industry — ideas and approaches that will evolve the affordable housing sector and create the next generation of housing in Canada .

. National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) is a non-profit organization that works with private home builders, government units, and other non-profit organizations to facilitate the construction of affordable housing units in Saskatchewan . Since 2020, SHC have worked with NAHC to develop 45 affordable housing units (including this project) in Saskatoon and Regina , through the RDP.

. Since 2020, SHC have worked with NAHC to develop 45 affordable housing units (including this project) in and , through the RDP. The tenants will be receiving support services from the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Saskatoon , an organization that supports people with mental health needs through vocational programs, mental health resources, and referral services.

