EDMONTON, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Alberta provided nearly $15 million for 120 new affordable homes in Edmonton.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centreand Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages alongside Jason Nixon, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, Allan Cleiren, Civida Board Director, and Gord Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Civida.

The project known as Civida Lendrum is a 120-unit building that replaced two aging social housing apartment complexes built in the early 1960's. The new building is home to more than 300 residents, offering them one to four-bedroom units including 12 barrier-free suites. Residents have access to in-suite laundry, underground parking, bicycle storage, and shared amenities that include a courtyard, a multi-purpose room, and an on-site daycare set to open later this year.

Construction was completed in late 2023 and is ready for occupancy.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$14.9 million of federal and provincial funding through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

Quotes:

"All Edmontonians deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. As our Municipal, Provincial and Federal Government works with housing partners to solve the housing crisis, we must think outside of the box, outside of exclusively building homes from scratch. Redevelopment projects allow for us to re-use what we have to address the current housing demands of Canadians – Civida Lendrum is a great example of how older foundations can be transformed to meet new needs." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project highlights our meaningful progress in increasing our affordable housing supply in Edmonton. These units will house hundreds of Edmontonians and have a meaningful impact on affordable housing in the community. We are constantly looking for opportunities to grow our affordable housing and support projects that meet community needs." – Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"When Council declared a housing and houselessness emergency, we called on all levels of government to come together and collaborate to address the scale of this issue. This project is a great example of what we can build when we work together. I am proud that the City of Edmonton did our part by providing Civida $3.9 million to purchase these properties. With 120 affordable units, this mixed-income redevelopment is a facility that will serve our city for generations to come." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"Today's unveiling of Civida's newest development, Lendrum is a testament to the collective commitment to providing affordable housing. In partnership with the City of Edmonton, and with the generous support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, we are grateful and proud to be able to provide 120 new affordable homes for Edmonton families and individuals, today, and for decades to come. Home to over 300 people, this collaborative project stands as a beacon of progress towards our ongoing mission to provide safe and affordable housing for all in need, and promoting the creation of more inclusive, thriving communities." – Gord Johnston, Civida CEO

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy ( NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

, the Government of has committed over for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. In December 2022 , Alberta's government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) as part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 - an increase of more than 40 per cent. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve.

, Alberta's government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) as part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 - an increase of more than 40 per cent. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve. The first round of funding for the AHPP closed January 11, 2023 . The program will open again to applications this spring.

. The program will open again to applications this spring. The AHPP is cost-matched through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .

– Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Additional Information:

