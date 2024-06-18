PINEHOUSE LAKE, SK, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Affordable homes supported by federal and provincial governments are ready for residents in Pinehouse Lake.

The grand opening happened today at the Pinehouse Housing Corporation's (PHC's) Fourplex Project located at Block 18 Lot 3 Hanson Place. This new fourplex, operated by PHC, has four, five-bedroom units.

Funding provided for the project is as follows:

$1.03 million of joint funding through the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program

$310,478 from the federal government through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, part of the National Housing Strategy

$50,000 from Pinehouse Housing Corporation (PHC)

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call their own. We are committed to working with partners across the country to make this a reality for all Canadians. To the families moving into their new homes today, I wish you the very best as you start this new chapter in your lives." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is deeply committed to improving the lives of families in Pinehouse Lake and the north. This new affordable housing project is more than just buildings; it's about creating a safe and welcoming community where families can thrive. By collaborating with our partners, we are dedicated to ensuring that those in need have access to safe, affordable housing. This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to support and uplift northern communities, providing them with a stable and nurturing environment to call home." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"The Pinehouse Housing Corporation is grateful for the partnership and support of Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and Metis Nation Saskatchewan that have made this project a reality. The Family 4 Plex creates affordable housing units for large and multigenerational families in Pinehouse. We see that healthy families are critical to the long-term success of our young people in terms of education, health, and all aspects of their lives. Before these larger units were available families were living in crowded conditions or having to split up in multiple locations. A family with a home has hope and family with hope has everything." – Conrad Misponas, Board Chair, Pinehouse Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. Launched in April 2019 as part of the National Housing Strategy, Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy contributes to supporting the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing. This includes supporting the reduction of homelessness, including chronic homelessness. Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is already investing $4 billion over nine years to address homelessness. As stated in Solving the Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, Budget 2024 proposes an additional $1 billion over four years for Reaching Home, starting in 2024-25.

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an Agreement pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-matched by the federal and provincial governments.

PHC is a for-profit corporation owned by the Northern Village of Pinehouse Lake, which operates rental housing units in the village. Since 2007, SHC has partnered with PHC to develop 42 rental units under the RDP (including this project) and 10 homeownership units through the Summit Action Fund (SAF).

Associated Links:

