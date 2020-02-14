Family business Café Faro pursues innovation to enhance productivity

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Created in 1982, Café Faro Inc. is a family business with a processing facility in Sherbrooke and ten points of sale across Quebec. It has developed its own specialized coffee recipes and high-end products, and counts on a diverse clientele: food distributors, restaurant chains and grocers, in addition to its own stores. Its products are available as beans, ground coffee, in pod format and as cold drinks. Leveraging innovation to diversify Sherbrooke's regional economy, the business creates jobs and markets its quality offering to coffee lovers; in 2018, it proudly made 6% of its sales abroad.

Café Faro has established an environmental policy aimed at reducing its ecological footprint. For example, in 2019, the business launched its "Green Transition Plan" by adopting 100%‑compostable cups, equivalent to removing over 1.5 million containers from landfill each year.

Eager to pursue growth while maintaining the quality of its specialty coffee production, Café Faro plans to develop international sales, including in the United States, through a U.S. distributor.

Café Faro's clientele, like other Quebec customers, prefers to purchase locally—a growing phenomenon. With the proximity of production locations now a dominant factor for the Quebec consumer, the business has over time been able to seize this opportunity and invest in technological equipment to improve productivity, production capacity and the quality of its processing activities.

In 2016, the Sherbrooke SME bought and installed a high-tech roaster and established a marketing strategy, among other things through a repayable contribution of $200,000 from CED. This project enabled it to quickly increase sales, create five jobs and expand its product presence on the U.S. market!

Today, Maxime Fabi, Chief Executive Officer of Café Faro, hosted Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. With CED having recently granted a new repayable financial contribution to the business, it was an ideal opportunity to discuss regional development. This government support, totalling $250,000, will be used to acquire and install digital production equipment and refurbish its factory, enabling the business to strengthen its operations and ensure growth in years to come. Over time, Café Faro will again improve its productivity and further develop the Canadian and U.S. markets.

"This major project by a Sherbrooke SME, which is in a renewal phase, is in tune with the Government of Canada's priorities to enhance the competitiveness of our businesses. By automating and robotizing its processes, Café Faro will be better equipped to meet the requirements of a new U.S. contract, which will undoubtedly lead to export growth. I am delighted that CED is offering its support to help one of our very own innovative businesses to grow."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Café Faro has displayed its know-how with flying colours, adapting to the reality of a market with a demanding clientele. Among other things, CED aims to enhance the competitiveness of such innovative businesses, including through the acquisition of digital equipment. We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs; we are helping businesses equip themselves adequately to remain competitive."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"For the entire Faro team, these investments are vital to maintain our competitiveness and continue to boost our productivity. Thanks to CED, we feel genuine support for homegrown businesses here in the region. Our initiative to improve our business is made possible with the assistance granted today. This is the second project we have had with CED as a financial partner, and when we look back in the mirror, it is interesting to see the steps our team has taken. The aim of the automation process is not only to improve our processes, but also to equip ourselves with new export certifications. We would like to thank CED, which believes in us and our projects."

Maxime Fabi, Chief Executive Officer, Café Faro

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies, including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies, including CED. The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and become more competitive, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

