Export support for Gaspésie-Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine region: Ottawa and Québec grant close to $1.4M for GÎMXPORT to consolidate service offering

CHANDLER, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are granting a total of close to $1.4 million in financial assistance over three years to GÎMXPORT, a regional export promotion organization (ORPEX) whose mission is to mentor Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine businesses so they perform better in developing their markets in Quebec, Canada and internationally.

The Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Member for Gaspé, Stéphane Sainte‑Croix, and the Member for Bonaventure, Catherine Blouin, made the announcement today.

The Government of Canada is providing a non‑repayable contribution of $870,000 over three years (April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027) under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. For its part, the Government of Quebec is granting GÎMXPORT a total of $510,000, also over three years, under the third component of the Programme d'appui au fonctionnement d'organismes de développement économique (PAFODE).

GÎMXPORT's mission is to promote and support SMEs in the Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine regions in their export and innovation efforts. The aim of the organization's project is to provide advisory services and specialized mentoring to regional businesses to boost their efforts to develop and diversify their export markets. It will also make it possible to enhance the services it offers through collective projects that will foster inter-regional coherence and maximize spin-offs across Quebec. The project also involves providing targeted support to SMEs to improve their capacity for innovation.

"SMEs and organizations are at the heart of economic development in our regions. Through our support for GÎMXPORT, we are ensuring that SMEs in the Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine regions receive the guidance they need to grow and export. Our economy as a whole will benefit from the success and spin‑offs of this project."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"To create more wealth in Quebec and in our regions, we must continue to encourage our local businesses to innovate and export. With our support for GÎMXPORT for its services to SMEs in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, the entire region finds itself better equipped to develop economically."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"We work with organizations and their staff to create wealth here in Canada. That is why we support organizations such as GÎMXPORT, whose project to mentor and advise businesses will help SMEs in their efforts to export and innovate. With this investment, the Government of Canada is helping to create and maintain value-added jobs here in the Gaspésie–Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine region and in our communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒ Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Before they export their products, SMEs must prepare themselves well and ensure they meet the demand adequately. GÎMXPORT guides them towards success. We are proud to assist this well‑established organization in our region, as it helps to raise the profile of our businesses around the world."

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member for Gaspé

"The Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine regions are dynamic, brimming with enormous economic potential. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, exports, and growth among our businesses. Through these new mentoring services, entrepreneurs will be better prepared to maximize their success in new markets, thereby contributing to economic development locally, nationally, and internationally."

Catherine Blouin, Member for Bonaventure

"This 2024-2027 financial contribution will enable GÎMXPORT to continue to fulfill its mission to provide advisory services on commercialization, exporting, and innovation to SMEs in the Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine regions with a view to strengthening their ability to develop markets outside the region and integrate into global value chains."

Gino Cyr, General Manager, GÎMXPORT

Created in 1996, GÎMXPORT is an organization that promotes and supports SMEs in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region in their export and innovation efforts. It provides information, training, mentoring, and advisory services to businesses that do not yet export and to exporters diversifying their international markets. It also assists businesses that innovate or wish to develop their capacity to innovate and make the digital shift.

CED is the key federal player in Quebec to promote economic development in the regions and among SMEs. Through its 12 regional business offices, it accompanies businesses, organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

to promote economic development in the regions and among SMEs. Through its 12 regional business offices, it accompanies businesses, organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. CED's REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The aim of the Government of Quebec's Programme d'appui au fonctionnement d'organismes de développement économique – Soutien au fonctionnement des organismes en appui à l'exportation (PAFODE, Component 3) is to support the operations of regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX) in order to raise awareness of exporting among Quebec businesses and to strengthen their capacity to export.

