TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The governments of Canada and Québec are granting a total of $1.35 million in financial assistance to the Cégep de Trois-Rivières to acquire a 3D printer to produce sand moulds for use by the Centre de métallurgie du Québec (CMQ) in developing high–performance components. This investment project, valued at $1.5 million, will increase production capacity for metal components used in prototyping and short series production in Quebec.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, made the announcement today on behalf of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, accompanied by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region, Jean Boulet, in attendance for the Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

Totalling $750,000, the Government of Canada contribution comes from CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. For its part, the Government of Quebec is granting $600,000 through the Programme de soutien aux organismes de recherche et d'innovation, under Component 4 — Support for funding research and innovation infrastructure.

"In this difficult period, our government is present to boost the economic recovery. With this investment, we are directly supporting research and innovation, which is essential to create good jobs for families in the Trois-Rivières region. By assisting the CMQ, we are confirming it can be a leader in developing advanced metal alloys. Strengthening the CMQ's applied research capabilities will promote better technology transfer to Canadian businesses in the metallurgy sector."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"By acquiring a 3D printer, the CMQ will be able to maintain its position as a leader in public research centres in additive manufacturing. As the CMQ is affiliated with the Cégèp de Trois–Rivières, the region's students will be able to augment their training with state-of-the-art equipment. This qualified labour force undoubtedly represents a point of attraction for businesses."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region

"I am delighted with the CMQ's new project, which will support the adoption of cleaner technologies by businesses in a strategic industry for the Quebec and Canadian economy. Our assistance will help enhance the capacity for innovation, thereby making Canadian businesses in the metallurgy sector more competitive. I am also proud that this support will lead to the creation of three highly qualified jobs within the organization. The Government of Canada is here to support Quebec and Canadian workers, organizations and businesses in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"3D printing is a fast-rising technology sector that supports manufacturing businesses' efficiency and competitiveness. The CMQ's investment project will enable it to stand apart with high–performance technology equipment and offer better service to Quebec businesses in the additive manufacturing field."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation

"This new infrastructure will make innovation accessible to an entire industry, including several businesses that would not have been able to take the risk and would not have had the financial means to benefit from these technological advancements. Our centre provides access to a set of research and development equipment dedicated to the metallurgy industry, unique in Quebec and in Canada."

Gheorghe Marin, Director General, Centre de métallurgie du Québec

Founded in 1985, the CMQ is a college centre for technology transfer integrated within the Cégèp de Trois-Rivières and equipped with research and innovation infrastructure on metal materials and metallurgy processes. It aims to support technology development among Quebec manufacturing businesses. The CMQ meets the needs of over 150 businesses annually.

manufacturing businesses. The CMQ meets the needs of over 150 businesses annually. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Component 4 – Support for funding research and innovation infrastructure under the Programme de soutien aux organismes de recherche et d'innovation aims to support standards compliance, expansion, infrastructure renovation or construction, as well as the acquisition of existing buildings or equipment needed for research, innovation, promotion and research dissemination activities.

