Multi-year partnership between Aeroplan and Uber Canada launches today

Aeroplan members can now earn points with Uber and Uber Eats

Extra bonus points for new Uber customers

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aeroplan is pleased to announce an expanded loyalty partnership with Uber Canada, giving Aeroplan members in Canada the opportunity to earn points on Uber Eats and Uber Rides purchases when they link their accounts.

Starting today, Aeroplan members based in Canada will be able to earn the following when linking their Aeroplan and Uber accounts:

1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on eligible Uber Eats orders over $25 in Canada ;

spent on eligible Uber Eats orders over in ; 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on Uber Airport Rides (all ride types including Uber X) and Premium Rides (including, UberXL, Uber Comfort , Uber Black , Uber Select etc.) in Canada and the U.S.;

spent on Uber Airport Rides (all ride types including Uber X) and Premium Rides (including, UberXL, , , Uber Select etc.) in and the U.S.; 2 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on Uber Premium Airport Rides in Canada and the U.S.;

spent on Uber Premium Airport Rides in and the U.S.; Plus, every time Aeroplan members take 10 Uber rides in Canada or the U.S., they'll receive a $20 CAD Air Canada flight credit.

This partnership is an extension to September's announcement, where Aeroplan Credit Cardholders received a free Uber Pass membership, unlocking unlimited $0 Delivery Fees on eligible food and grocery orders, ride discounts and additional perks with a free Uber Pass membership.

"We are thrilled to team up with Uber Canada to build a more rewarding program for our members," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Aeroplan at Air Canada. "Whether you're enjoying a night in or going out on the town, Uber and Aeroplan will bring you one step closer to your next reward."

"Our expanded partnership is the ultimate win-win experience for Aeroplan members," said Lola Kassim, GM of Uber Eats Canada. "Every trip taken or meal ordered has the added benefit of helping members book their next adventure. This, along with perks from Uber Pass, sets a new standard for loyalty programs."

Additional Partnership Benefits:

New Uber Eats users get an extra 1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for their first order;

New Uber riders will get an extra 1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for their first ride;

All Aeroplan members can redeem their points for Uber gift cards and a 3-month Uber Pass membership at the Aeroplan eStore. Linked members can redeem for both at a discounted number of points;

membership at the Aeroplan eStore. Linked members can redeem for both at a discounted number of points; Aeroplan credit cardholders get a free Uber Pass membership for 3, 6 or 12 months.

How to link your Aeroplan and Uber accounts:

Open the Uber or Uber Eats app and tap the menu on the top left corner; Tap 'Settings,' and scroll down to tap 'Aeroplan' under the Rewards section, then tap 'Link Account' and then log into your Aeroplan account; Once accounts are linked, you will start earning points on qualifying Uber Eats orders and qualifying rides.

How to activate your free Uber Pass membership:

Open the Uber or Uber Eats app and tap the menu on the top left corner; Add your eligible Aeroplan credit card to your Uber account; Activate your free Uber Pass membership and use your Aeroplan credit card when paying for qualifying purchases (the same one used to activate your free membership).

For more information on the partnership, please visit: www.aircanada.com/uber.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Air Canada - [email protected]; Uber Canada - [email protected]

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

