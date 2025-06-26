Partnership creates seamless and convenient rail connections at Frankfurt Airport

MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced an extension of its codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to include Lufthansa Express Rail services at Frankfurt Airport, operated by Deutsche Bahn. This agreement enables a seamless, intermodal itinerary booked in one reservation, offering greater flexibility, more choice, and added convenience to connect with Air Canada's up to five-times daily flights to Frankfurt Airport. The codeshare expansion enhances Air Canada's international rail and bus intermodal network, which includes intermodal interlining partnerships in seven European countries and South Korea.

"Air Canada is very pleased to expand its rail offer in Germany with codeshare on Lufthansa Express Rail, operated by Deutsche Bahn, the Star Alliance's first intermodal partner. Our intermodal connections provide customers with more travel options and make it easier for them to reach their final destinations. By elevating our partnership to a codeshare, we enhance the travel experience for our customers, enabling them to book through Air Canada for both air and rail travel. Among its many benefits, this makes check-in and connecting seamless, and includes a transfer guarantee, ensuring customer support and rebooking assistance in the event of travel disruptions," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo.

Customers can book their combined air and rail journey in Germany directly through the Air Canada website or via their travel agent. Customers arriving at or departing from Frankfurt airport will be able to connect onto Lufthansa Express Rail services to up to 24 stations as part of their flight itinerary. Frankfurt is a major destination for Air Canada, which will operate up to five times daily to the city in 2025. The agreement complements Air Canada's existing intermodal interlining partnership with Lufthansa Express Rail, as well as the Deutsche Bahn Rail&Fly product.

Beginning in 2023, Air Canada launched air-to-rail booking options for customers to make intermodal connections at airports in eight countries. These include France's TGV-SNCF Voyageurs; Germany's Deutsche Bahn; Swiss Federal Railways; ÖBB, the national railway of Austria; Italy's Trenitalia; Spain's Renfe; and South Korea's KORAIL's KTX. In Britain, customers have access to LNER, Avanti West Coast, Great Western Rail, and the TransPennine Express, as well as the UK's leading scheduled coach operator, National Express.

Through the airline's partnership with Lufthansa Express Rail Product and new collaborations with AccesRail & WorldTicket, customers can use a streamlined booking process on www.aircanada.com to create a seamless travel itinerary that connects their flight with trips on trains or coaches. Additional details are available at www.aircanada.com.

Air Canada's partnership portfolio has doubled over the past decade with three joint business agreements, 40 codeshare, 120 interline and 13 intermodal rail options and one bus option across the transport ecosystem to over 1200 destinations, delivering a world-spanning array of travel choices for customers.

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

