MONTREAL, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada's newest international flight from Montréal took off yesterday evening and has now arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Air Canada’s newest international flight from Montréal took off yesterday evening and has now arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are very proud to launch service to Edinburgh from Montréal, our latest route strategically added to our extensive transatlantic network," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo. "This new connection between Canada and Scotland deepens our ties and commitment to the UK market. Our Montreal-Edinburgh flights are designed to connect our customers across North America conveniently to Edinburgh with seamless travel through our Montréal hub. Whether visiting Scotland to reunite with friends and loved ones, explore its historic castles, enjoy the vibrant arts scene, or welcoming visitors from Scotland eager to discover the vast beauty and diversity of Canada, our flights make it easier than ever to experience all that our two nations have to offer."

"Having had the privilege of living in both Edinburgh and Montreal, I'm delighted to see this new route bringing together two cities celebrated for their history, creativity, and cultural vitality. This connection will deepen ties between our communities and create fresh opportunities for partnership and discovery," said Dave Jones, British Consul-General in Montreal.

"I am delighted that Air Canada has opened a new route between Montreal and Edinburgh, adding to the roster of direct flights that now link Scotland and Canada - growing even further the economic benefits and friendship that exists between our countries. In a competitive aviation market, I welcome Air Canada's continued commitment to Scotland and look forward to many Canadians taking the opportunity to visit, study or do business in Scotland," said John Devine, Head of the Scottish Government in Canada.

Montreal to Edinburgh is the latest new Europe route Air Canada has launched this summer. The airline inaugurated its Montreal to Porto and Toronto to Prague routes earlier this month, celebrated the launch of its Naples route in May, and marked the return of the Ottawa to London Heathrow route in April.

Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC936 Montréal 21:40 Edinburgh 9:05 +1 day Monday, Thursday, Saturday June 26 to Sep. 7 AC937 Edinburgh 11:15 Montréal 13:35 Tuesday, Friday, Sunday June 27 to Sep. 7

The Edinburgh flights will be operated on Air Canada's Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Visit aircanada.com to book flights to Edinburgh!

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]