BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program – offering the largest portfolio in the industry with more than 30 extraordinary brands and 10,000 global destinations – and Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program run by Canada's largest airline, Air Canada, have deepened their loyalty partnership, building on a longstanding relationship between two iconic travel brands to offer elevated value and enhanced benefits to travelers.

Marriott Bonvoy And Aeroplan Launch Expanded Loyalty Partnership Offering Status Match And Two-Way Currency Transfer

Through this enhanced loyalty partnership, Aeroplan 50K, 75K, and Super Elite Members will receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status, while Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members will receive complimentary Aeroplan 25K Status. The joint member must link their Marriott Bonvoy account and Aeroplan account to unlock the status match across programs. In addition, Aeroplan Elite Status Members can now convert their Aeroplan points into Marriott Bonvoy points at a 1:1 ratio, adding greater flexibility to how members can use their Aeroplan points. This is in addition to the already existing ability for members to convert their Marriott Bonvoy points into Aeroplan points at a 3:1 ratio. Together, these improved benefits provide Marriott Bonvoy members and Aeroplan members more opportunities to enhance their overall travel and lifestyle experiences.

With Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, members can enjoy exclusive benefits including priority late check out (subject to availability), enhanced room upgrades (subject to availability), and 25% bonus Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible stays, among a variety of other benefits to enhance members' experience. In turn, Aeroplan 25K Status Members can enjoy priority airport services that currently include priority check-in and boarding, two complimentary checked bags, eUpgrade credits to enjoy extra comfort, complimentary preferred seats, exclusive offers and more (subject to availability and Aeroplan program changes).

"Marriott Bonvoy members love to passionately explore cultures around the world, and together with Aeroplan, we are making aspirational destinations and incredible travel experiences more attainable and enjoyable for our members," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Loyalty, Cards and Enterprise Partnerships, Marriott International. "Whether it is through a preferred airline partner like Aeroplan or our rapidly growing portfolio of global properties across more than 30 brands, we are focused on delivering more value, benefits and travel experiences for our members."

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Aeroplan and Marriott Bonvoy together for our members," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "Whether it's topping up the points needed for a reward, or enjoying the benefits of Elite status, there's a lot to be excited about."

For more travel inspiration and to explore premium experience offerings, visit marriottbonvoy.com and aircanada.com.

Conditions apply, for more details visit https://travel-partner.marriott.com/air-canada/en-us/terms or Aircanada.com/marriott.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. To enroll for free or for more information about Aeroplan, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

