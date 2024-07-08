Aeroplan kicks off celebrations by offering 40 prizes of 1 million points and 10 days of exclusive offers to save and earn big on flights, hotels and everyday purchases

Aeroplan at 40 has grown far beyond an airline loyalty program, with more ways to earn daily and redeem for great value

Members are invited to participate in Aeroplan's 40th-anniversary offers and contest at Aeroplan.com/40

MONTREAL, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, is marking its 40th birthday with a special Aeroplan-niversary celebration and as special guests of honour, Aeroplan's 8 million+ members are being given a chance to win 1 of 40 prizes of 1 million Aeroplan points each, in addition to enjoying 10 days of exclusive offers to save big and earn more.

"Thanks to our members, Aeroplan has become one of the best travel loyalty programs globally. To celebrate this achievement, we're excited to team up with our premier travel and everyday partners who help our members tap into their full earning and redemption potential across a wide range of flights, hotel stays and everyday purchases," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "Whether a member for 1 year or for 40, our members can earn more points faster and can travel to more than 1,300+ destinations worldwide. Cheers to the next 40 years!"

Get ready to earn like never before!

From July 3 to 17, 2024, Aeroplan is offering members a chance to win 1 of 40 prizes of 1 million Aeroplan points* each, with Aeroplan Elite™ Status Members receiving an additional entry! This, in addition to a 10-day extravaganza of exclusive offers** on flights, hotels and purchases from everyday partners, including:

20% back in points when redeeming 20,000 points or more on hotel stays, car rentals, gift cards and merchandise

40% bonus points on eligible flights and vacation packages

40 extra bonus points for every eligible Uber ride and eligible Uber Eats transaction

40 points for every 30L of gas in a single fill up at Parkland's participating Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer and Fas Gas stations, or for every eligible spent of $10 in a single transaction at participating On the Run or Marché Express locations

in a single transaction at participating On the Run or Marché Express locations Earn 10X points on eligible Aeroplan eStore purchases from top retailers like Dyson, Gap, Lululemon, Sephora and Wayfair

In addition, members who apply and are approved for their first Aeroplan affiliated Credit Card will receive 40% more points on every eligible purchase for the first 40 days.†

*Contest rules apply. Click here for full contest rules and regulations

**Conditions apply. Click here for full terms and conditions for the offers.

†Conditions apply. Click here for full terms and conditions for offers related to Aeroplan affiliated Credit Cards.

Earn every day with Aeroplan

Beyond the 10-day extravaganza, the Aeroplan program today has transformed into a daily source of points and rewards for Canadians.

Purchases from world-class Aeroplan partners like Starbucks, Uber, Ontario's LCBO, 1,200+ participating Parkland locations Canada-wide, help Aeroplan members earn every day. Even a night in can bring them closer to the next getaway or reward, with points earned on food, grocery and retail deliveries through Uber Eats.

Members can earn on every Air Canada operated flight, across all fare classes, and with the program's 45+ partners, as well as on select in-flight extras, like food and beverage and duty-free purchases. In 2023 alone, members redeemed for over 1.5 million flights, hotel stays and Air Canada Vacation packages.

Get closer to your next reward

Aeroplan affiliated Credit Cardholders can earn points on everyday purchases like gas and groceries, enjoy regular offers and unlock exclusive benefits like preferred pricing on Air Canada flight rewards, free first checked bags***, access to premium travel services*** such as Maple Leaf Lounges and priority boarding, and a generous welcome bonus for first time cardholders. Premium Aeroplan Credit Cards held by Aeroplan Elite Status Members also unlock unique benefits such as rollover status qualifying miles and extended eUpgrade validity, ensuring cardholders can always elevate their travel experience.

***With select cards, on eligible Air Canada flights

A simpler, more rewarding experience

Maximizing Aeroplan points has never been easier, with predictable pricing and access to every seat available on Air Canada flights, no carrier surcharges on Air Canada redemptions, as well as in-flight perks like unlimited free in-flight messaging, sponsored by Bell. Aeroplan Members can redeem for as few as 6,000 points for one-way short-haul flights and enjoy unrestricted access to flight rewards from 45+ airline partners to more than 1,300+ global destinations worldwide.

Aeroplan Members can also save up to 30% on hotel rewards at over 7,500+ HotelSavers partner properties and Aeroplan Credit Cardholders get a Fourth Night Free hotel benefit until Dec 31, 2024. Members can treat themselves to an upgrade to Premium Economy or Air Canada Signature Class and cover taxes and non-airline fees or charges with points, with no cap on ticket value payable with points.

North American-wide recognition

Aeroplan is consistently recognized as the best airline loyalty program in North America by the Freddie Awards, which rate the best frequent flyer and frequent guest programs across the industry based on the votes of frequent travellers worldwide. In the past year, Aeroplan received several prestigious Freddie Awards, including Airline Program of the Year, Best Promotion and Best Redemption Ability, the best showing in Aeroplan's history. With more ways to earn and redeem daily than ever before, there's never been a better time to join Aeroplan and start earning towards your next reward!

For more information on the Aeroplan's 40th-anniversary celebratory offers and contest visit Aeroplan.com/40.

