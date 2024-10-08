Aeroplan Points Matching Week takes place from October 7-13

Aeroplan points donated to the Air Canada Foundation's Hospital Transportation Program will be matched three to one by Aeroplan and its partners TD and CIBC

The Hospital Transportation Program provides transportation for children who require air travel for medical treatment not available within their community.

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - This year's Aeroplan Points Matching Week in support of the Air Canada Foundation's Hospital Transportation Program began yesterday and will run until Oct. 13, 2024. The program, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, operates on the generous donations of Aeroplan Members and Aeroplan to provide relief for families across Canada whose children need to travel for medical treatment.

During this week, Aeroplan and its partners, TD and CIBC, will be matching points donated by Aeroplan Members, resulting in a total of up to four times the initial donation, to support air travel for children facing medical adversity. Last year, the program benefited from incredible generosity, with 67.7 million points donated by Aeroplan Members and its partners, with more than half of donations coming from outside Canada. These points were redistributed to 15 pediatric hospitals across the country, making a significant impact on the lives of many families

"We are grateful for the Hospital Transportation Program and for Aeroplan Members from across Canada, who show their dedication to this program every year. Their support makes a significant difference, providing much-needed relief to families whose children are receiving care far from home," said Adam Starkman, President & CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations.

"Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of Aeroplan and our Aeroplan Members. For the Foundation, their contributions are invaluable and make a real difference in helping children get the care they need," said Valérie Durand, spokesperson for the Air Canada Foundation. "We want to thank Aeroplan Members for their donations, and Aeroplan, TD and CIBC for their contribution in matching these donations."

The program benefits children like Benjamin. In February 2023, Benjamin's mom noticed a bump on his back and consulted local doctors in Abitibi. They sent the family to CHU Sainte-Justine hospital, where Benjamin, 5 months old at the time, was diagnosed with a rare leukemia. He began chemotherapy right away and after two months of hospitalization, Benjamin was allowed to go home for six days, before having to return to Sainte-Justine in Montreal. The Hospital Transportation Program allowed Benjamin's family to take a one-hour flight to get back home, instead of a seven-hour car ride. Benjamin is now one-year post-bone marrow transplant and has resumed a semblance of normal life and is enjoying every moment.

The annual Points Matching Week initiative is the largest annual fundraiser for the Hospital Transportation Program. Here is how it helps children and their families access medical care:

Points donated go toward providing patients and a parent or guardian flights with Air Canada and its partner airlines.

Created in 2003, the Hospital Transportation Program is marking 21 years of connecting children to the medical care they need. The program works to support the following 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada : BC Children's Hospital (BC), Alberta Children's Hospital (AB), Stollery Children's Hospital (AB), Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (SK), HSC Children's Hospital of Winnipeg (MB), Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (ON), McMaster Children's Hospital (ON), Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (ON), The Hospital for Sick Children (Ont.), Shriners Hospital for Children (QC), The Montreal Children's Hospital (QC), CHU Sainte-Justine hospital (QC), CHU de Québec (QC), IWK Health (NS), and the Janeway Children's Hospital (NL).

In 2023, $1.7 million and 80 million Aeroplan points were raised for the Foundation and its programs including the Hospital Transportation Program.

For further details about the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program and its impact, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.

Contacts: [email protected]