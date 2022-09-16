OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been gradually resuming border services at airports still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19. Today, the CBSA will resume services at the following 55 airports:

British Columbia

Atlin Airport

Courtenay Airpark

Courtenay Seaplane Landing

Creston Airport

Duncan Airport

Fort Langley River Landing

Grand Forks Airport

Kamloops Seaplanes

Langley Airport

Pitt Meadows Airport

The Spit (Corilair)

Trail Airport

Northwest Territories

Inuvik (Shell Lake) Seaplanes

Tuktoyaktuk James Gruben Airport

Alberta

Cooking Lake Airport (Edmonton)

Milk River Airport

Ponoka Airport

Villeneuve Airport (Edmonton)

Manitoba

Winkler Municipal Airport

Ontario

Arnprior/South Renfrew Municipal Airport

Brockville - Thousand Islands Regional Tackaberry Airport

Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (Seaplanes)

Centralia/Huron Airpark

Downsview Airport

Gananoque Airport

Goderich Airport

Goderich Harbour (Seaplanes)

Grimsby Airpark

Guelph Airport (Air Park)

Huronia/Midland Airport

Kincardine Town & Township Airport

Leamington Airport Limited

Lindsay Airport

Orillia/Lake St. John (Seaplanes)

Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport

Parry Sound Area Municipal Airport

Port Elgin Airport

Rockcliffe Airport

Saugeen Municipal Airport

Smiths Falls/Montague Airport

Stratford Municipal Airport

Tillsonburg Airport

Welland Airport

Wiarton (Keppel) Airport

Wiarton (Keppel) Seaplane Landing

Wingham Municipal Airport

Quebec

Gaspe Airport

Gatineau Seaplane Airport

New Brunswick

Grand Manan Airport

Prince Edward Island

Summerside Airport

Nova Scotia

Debert Airport

Digby Airport

Fox Harbour Airport

Trenton Municipal Airport

Newfoundland and Labrador

Winterland/Marystown Airport

There are certain General Aviation sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.

"We understand Canadians have been eager to travel and that's why, together with air industry partners, we've been continuing to undertake a gradual easing of temporary measures to manage the pandemic. All while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada, today's announcement will help facilitate travel and make it easier for those who rely on smaller airports from coast to coast to coast to receive the highest quality of service."

- The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.





Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

