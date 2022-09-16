Sep 16, 2022, 09:59 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been gradually resuming border services at airports still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19. Today, the CBSA will resume services at the following 55 airports:
British Columbia
Atlin Airport
Courtenay Airpark
Courtenay Seaplane Landing
Creston Airport
Duncan Airport
Fort Langley River Landing
Grand Forks Airport
Kamloops Seaplanes
Langley Airport
Pitt Meadows Airport
The Spit (Corilair)
Trail Airport
Northwest Territories
Inuvik (Shell Lake) Seaplanes
Tuktoyaktuk James Gruben Airport
Alberta
Cooking Lake Airport (Edmonton)
Milk River Airport
Ponoka Airport
Villeneuve Airport (Edmonton)
Manitoba
Winkler Municipal Airport
Ontario
Arnprior/South Renfrew Municipal Airport
Brockville - Thousand Islands Regional Tackaberry Airport
Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (Seaplanes)
Centralia/Huron Airpark
Downsview Airport
Gananoque Airport
Goderich Airport
Goderich Harbour (Seaplanes)
Grimsby Airpark
Guelph Airport (Air Park)
Huronia/Midland Airport
Kincardine Town & Township Airport
Leamington Airport Limited
Lindsay Airport
Orillia/Lake St. John (Seaplanes)
Owen Sound Billy Bishop Regional Airport
Parry Sound Area Municipal Airport
Port Elgin Airport
Rockcliffe Airport
Saugeen Municipal Airport
Smiths Falls/Montague Airport
Stratford Municipal Airport
Tillsonburg Airport
Welland Airport
Wiarton (Keppel) Airport
Wiarton (Keppel) Seaplane Landing
Wingham Municipal Airport
Quebec
Gaspe Airport
Gatineau Seaplane Airport
New Brunswick
Grand Manan Airport
Prince Edward Island
Summerside Airport
Nova Scotia
Debert Airport
Digby Airport
Fox Harbour Airport
Trenton Municipal Airport
Newfoundland and Labrador
Winterland/Marystown Airport
There are certain General Aviation sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.
"We understand Canadians have been eager to travel and that's why, together with air industry partners, we've been continuing to undertake a gradual easing of temporary measures to manage the pandemic. All while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada, today's announcement will help facilitate travel and make it easier for those who rely on smaller airports from coast to coast to coast to receive the highest quality of service."
- The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety
Quick Facts
- Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.
- Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.
