LONDON, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - An investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET) has led to two arrests and the seizure of privately manufactured handguns, firearms parts, a 3D printer and narcotics, including carfentanil, a synthetic opioid one hundred times more potent than fentanyl. OFSET is comprised of criminal investigators, intelligence analysts and intelligence officers, dedicated solely to investigating firearms smuggling throughout Ontario.

In October 2024, border services officers at the international mail and cargo processing facility in Mississauga, Ontario intercepted a silencer being imported from China. Another parcel containing a 50 round drum magazine coming from the United States, was also seized. Both packages were destined to the same address. As a result, CBSA's OFSET initiated an investigation into the importation of firearms parts into Canada.

On May 29, 2025, following an extensive investigation, members of OFSET, with the assistance of the London Police Service's Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at an address in London, Ontario.

Several items were seized, including:

privately manufactured firearms;

firearm parts;

a 3D printer;

35 g cocaine;

24.5 g carfentanil; and

oxycodone and boric acid.

Benito Schiavone, 33, and Modesto Dino Schiavone, 57, both residents of London, Ontario, have been charged with multiple firearm and drug possession charges under the Customs Act, the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Together they face:

4 counts of smuggling a Prohibited Device contrary to Section 159(1) of the Customs Act;

4 counts of unauthorized Importation of a Prohibited Device contrary to Section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

2 counts of manufacturing a Prohibited Firearm contrary to Section 99(1) of the Criminal Code;

8 counts of unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code;

2 counts careless Storage of Firearms contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code; and,

2 counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Modesto Dino Schiavone and Benito Schiavone are scheduled to appear in court later this month. The charges are subject to validation by the court.

Quotes

"This investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency's OFSET demonstrates our commitment to upholding public safety and reinforces our vigilance in detecting and disrupting criminals who attempt to compromise the safety of our communities."

-The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Those looking to circumvent Canadian laws governing firearms put the safety of others at risk. CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is a targeted approach to tackling cross-border crime related to firearms and illicit manufacturing. This successful investigation shows the importance of the work of OFSET. Thank you to the investigators and inland enforcement officers whose work is helping protect our communities."

-Abeid Morgan, Director OFSET, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. Any person who smuggles or attempts to smuggle prohibited devices, or who imports goods into Canada by making a false declaration, may be subject to legal proceedings. Smuggling or importing falsely declared goods for criminal purposes is considered an aggravating factor.

by making a false declaration, may be subject to legal proceedings. Smuggling or importing falsely declared goods for criminal purposes is considered an aggravating factor. CBSA Investigators have the ability to obtain search warrants and other judicial authorizations to search and seize evidence of criminal offences under the Customs Act and other border-related legislation.

Since January 2024 , possession and distribution of computer data that can be used with a 3D printer to manufacture or traffic weapons has been prohibited under subsections 102.1(1) and 102.1(2) of the Criminal Code .

, possession and distribution of computer data that can be used with a 3D printer to manufacture or traffic weapons has been prohibited under subsections 102.1(1) and 102.1(2) of the . For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including firearms smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online.

