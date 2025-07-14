SAINT JOHN, NB, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Saint John, New Brunswick (NB) recently intercepted a shipment of suspected cannabis that is the largest cannabis seizure on record since 2015.

On May 21, 2025, border services officers at the Port of Saint John, with assistance from CBSA intelligence officers in the Greater Toronto Area and Atlantic Regions, examined a marine container destined for export to Scotland, United Kingdom.

During this examination, officers uncovered over 6,700 kilograms of suspected cannabis, valued at $49.6 M. The drugs were falsely declared on the documentation provided to the CBSA and were concealed in nearly 400 boxes inside the container.

The quantity seized in this single shipment is three times more than the total amount of cannabis seized by the CBSA across Canada in the previous year.

The cannabis and all evidence were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Eastern Region Federal Policing (New Brunswick) for further investigation.

The CBSA and the RCMP are securing our borders by collaborating on investigations to prevent illegal drug smuggling and organized crime from threatening the safety and well-being of our communities.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada, cannabis smuggling supports organized crime and helps fund other illegal activities, such as narcotics and weapons smuggling. It is often used as an exchange for other illegal drugs being imported into Canada such as cocaine. The trade of contraband cannabis is a major threat to the safety and health of Canadians. It is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.

Quotes

"Our government's top priority is the safety and security of Canadians. Illegal cannabis helps fuel transnational organized crime. This seizure demonstrates our continued commitment to fight it and keep our borders strong and secure. I applaud CBSA and RCMP officers for their commitment to securing the border."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This historic seizure is the result of a unified tactical plan and effective information-sharing among CBSA officers and our law enforcement partners. I am extremely proud of the level of skill, professionalism and hard work of everyone involved in this intelligence-led operation."

- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

"The RCMP continues to work closely with provincial, national, and international law enforcement partners, as well as government entities like CBSA to ensure a coordinated response to reduce the flow of illicit drugs within and outside of Canada. Intelligence sharing and operational engagement with our partners contributes to successful action against the illegal drug trade."

- Superintendent Germain Leger, Federal Policing, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available at: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca





is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available at: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca CBSA officers at the Container Examination Facility in Saint John are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada by sea via the Port of Saint John .





are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving by sea via the Port of . Working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the CBSA uses data, intelligence, and risk indicators to identify illegal goods transiting the border.





The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada .





and the . For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

