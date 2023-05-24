Saint-Fulgence organization obtains $2.5 million in funding from CED.

SAINT-FULGENCE, QC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development and promotion of regional assets contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $2.5 million non-repayable contribution for the Coop de solidarité du Cap Jaseux. This CED funding will allow the organization to enhance the Saguenay region's tourism offer by developing the Parc Aventures Cap Jaseux.

The Coop de Solidarité du Cap Jaseux (the Co-op) manages the operations of Parc Aventures Cap Jaseux, a 473-acre forested area in Saint-Fulgence, on the north shore of the Saguenay Fjord. The Co-op offers a wide range of outdoor and ecotourism activities, including several treetop adventure courses, a zipline circuit, a via ferrata, sea kayaking, etc., as well as original alternative accommodation facilities such as tree houses, suspended spheres and glass domes.

With the help of CED's funding, the Co-op will be able to go ahead with upgrading work on the buildings and the path between the entrance poles. It will also be able to purchase furniture that will be secured to the ground, and vehicles to be used exclusively on-site to transport luggage during the winter. The goal of the project is to ensure the four-season attractiveness of the region, both within Canada and internationally.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets for building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The funding announced today demonstrates our government's willingness to support the tourism industry, and our renewed commitment to businesses and Canadians. CED's financial contribution for the Coop de solidarité du Cap Jaseux has allowed the organization to develop the park's winter offer, and is excellent news for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and its attractiveness. Thanks to our government's investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to welcome local and international tourists alike."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's funding will help position Parc Aventures Cap Jaseux as an international benchmark for four–season outdoor activities. Not only has our visitor offer been expanded, but some 20 seasonal jobs will also be converted into permanent positions, and existing jobs will be consolidated. This investment is excellent news for the economy and tourism in the region."

Serge Lavoie, Chair of the Board of Directors, Coop de Solidarité du Cap Jaseux

Quick facts

This announcement is part of the Economic Development Week.

The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program ( QEDP ). The QEDP aims to help the regions pursue promising economic diversification and development opportunities going forward.

QEDP QEDP In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

