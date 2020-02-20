Charges of illegally importing firearms and prohibited devices laid at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - A woman appeared today at the the Saint‑Jean‑sur‑Richelieu courthouse after being charged, on January 17, 2020, with importing illegally obtained firearms, as well as prohibited and restricted devices.

According to a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation, on September 22, 2018, Ms. Esposito imported 17 prohibited firearms, 2 restricted firearms and 33 prohibited devices (1 silencer and 32 magazines). She did not declare or obtain authorization to import these items, all of which were hidden in a compartment in her vehicle.

People crossing the border into Canada are required to declare all weapons and firearms in their possession when they arrive at the point of entry. Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face criminal prosecution.

This is yet another example of the CBSA's commitment to keeping our communities safe and secure.

Follow us on Twitter (@CanBorderQUE), like us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency, Telephone: 514-350-6130, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/

