CBSA seizes 187 kg of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

Suspected cocaine seized at the Blue Water Bridge on June 12, 2025. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On June 12, 2025, a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, discovered 161 bricks of suspected cocaine contained in 6 boxes. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 187 kg, with an estimated street value of $23.3 million.

The CBSA arrested Karamveer Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Singh has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

To date this year, border services officers have seized a total of 978 kg of cocaine at Southern Ontario ports of entry.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities. This was outstanding work by officers."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA takes its border protection responsibilities very seriously and our officers work diligently with the RCMP to prevent smuggling across our borders. This is the fourth time a significant amount of cocaine coming from the United States was seized at the Blue Water Bridge this year, demonstrating the excellent work being done by our border services officers and their effectiveness in safeguarding our borders."

- An Nguyen, Director, St.Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"This seizure underscores the vital importance of cross-agency collaboration, and highlights the fantastic work by the CBSA and the Ontario RCMP in safeguarding Canadian communities from the smuggling of illicit narcotics into Canada."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge of RCMP Central Region Border Integrity

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

